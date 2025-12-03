Why is this Emirati marking UAE National Day in Antarctica?

Inside Dr Hussain Khansaheb’s 12-day icy mission to explore climate solutions
As fireworks lit up the UAE skyline on National Day, one Emirati was preparing to mark the 54th Eid Al Etihad in a vastly different landscape – one of endless ice, polar silence and the piercing cold of Antarctica.
Dr Hussain Khansaheb, Executive Director of Marine Engineering at Dubai Holding Real Estate and a veteran marine engineer with nearly two decades of experience, has embarked on a landmark expedition to Union Glacier as part of Ice Station 2025, an initiative led by renowned polar explorer and climate advocate Robert Swan – the first person to walk to both the North and South Poles.
Coinciding with the nation’s celebrations, the timing of his journey is deeply symbolic.
“I’m incredibly honoured to represent Dubai Holding and the UAE on this landmark journey to the Antarctic, especially as it coincides with the 54th Eid Al Etihad,” Dr Khansaheb told Gulf News. “Our nation has achieved so much in the past half-century, and the visionary strategies that pave our way towards a prosperous future prioritise sustainable development and environmental action.”
He said that the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic roadmap underpins the significance of this mission.
“Taking part in this expedition over National Day gives me the opportunity to contribute to this important conversation and support the UAE’s broader sustainability agenda.”
The 12-day programme from December 1, organised by Swan’s 2041 Foundation and supported by Dubai Holding, blends climate education, scientific learning and leadership training in one of Earth’s most vulnerable environmental regions. Alongside students, scientists and climate advocates from across the world, Dr Khansaheb will take part in glacier travel, cross-country skiing and overnight camping beneath Antarctica’s 24-hour sunlit sky.
“As an Emirati spending UAE National Day on this Antarctic journey, I want to share the powerful message that the UAE is – and will remain – a key contributor to the wellbeing of the planet and our shared future.”
At the heart of his mission lies a fascinating scientific parallel: despite being worlds apart, Antarctica and the UAE are both desert ecosystems.
“I find it deeply fascinating that, despite our vastly different climates, Antarctica and the UAE are both desert ecosystems,” he said. “I am excited to explore our similarities and differences and deep-dive into potential climate solutions that can address environmental challenges here in the UAE.”
His itinerary includes hiking expeditions to Elephant’s Head, Rhodes Bluff, Fossil Garden, Buchanan Hills and Drake Icefall, weather permitting. He will observe NASA’s ongoing research on dry permafrost.
The journey is professional but its deeply personal.
“I was born and raised in Jumeirah, right along the coast. One of the most vivid childhood memories is of my parents teaching us to clean up the beach before leaving,” he recalled. “Back then, we didn’t have the public cleaning facilities available today. It was the responsibility of visitors to maintain cleanliness and pick up after themselves.”
Dr Khansaheb’s journey is also rooted in a strong academic foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering, a Master’s in Maritime Engineering from the University of Liverpool, and a PhD in Marine Engineering from Liverpool John Moores University. Dr Khansaheb represented Dubai Holding at COP27 in Egypt, an experience he said brought home the importance of collaboration in the climate fight.
Dubai Holding selected him for this expedition as its first National Sustainability Champion, a programme launched to empower Emirati leaders to contribute to the UAE’s climate goals.
“It’s such an amazing opportunity to learn from a renowned climate advocate like Robert Swan.”
In preparation for the extreme conditions, Dr Khansaheb underwent intensive mental and physical training, including exposure to cold temperatures in cryochambers and ice baths, as well as navigating snow by walking and skiing in indoor ski destinations.
Beyond the ice and snow, the mission is about insight and action.
“This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime journey – I have no doubt it will leave a lasting impression on me for years to come. I am also eager to share the knowledge I will gain when I return.”
Upon his return, Dr Khansaheb will speak at schools and communities across the UAE, sharing the lessons of Antarctica and reinforcing the urgency of protecting the planet.
The future of Antarctica – home to 90 per cent of Earth’s ice – has direct implications for global sea levels and climate stability. Accelerated ice melt poses a significant threat to coastal communities, including the UAE, which is particularly vulnerable to rising sea levels and shifting weather patterns.
Dr Khansaheb’s expedition not only strengthens local understanding of the planet’s interconnected systems but also aligns with the UAE’s support for the Antarctic Treaty System and the Emirates Polar Programme.
