GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

Eala to get highest seeding at Cincinnati Open

Filipina to be seeded 17th as her ranking continues to rise

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Alexandra Eala
Alexandra Eala

Alexandra Eala is doing what top tennis players ­­– as world No 20 she can now legitimately claim to be one – can only dream of during a busy hard-court season leading to the US Open.

She first decided to let her hair down in Toronto for a haircut and a manicure session following her Round of 16 defeat. And now she is busy meeting up with her friends in Cincinnati and having some fun away from the court.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The 21-year-old Filipina is a huge draw wherever she plays and it is not just because of her likeable persona. Her historic win at the Mubadala DC Open has pushed her ranking to uncharted territory and she is expected to be seeded 17th at the WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati, another high in a career already filled with so many highs.

The WTA on Tuesday released the players' list with world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka earning the top seed followed by Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, and Mirra Andreeva.

Eala’s seeding will ensure a first-round bye, giving her even more time to recover from fatigue and a sore ankle ahead of the August 13-23 tournament.

Interestingly, Eala is currently ranked 14th in the WTA Race Standings, with the top 8 players vying for the WTA Finals in November. It is a tall ask to expect her to get there, but stranger things have happened.

A favourable draw in Cincinnati will help Eala go deeper than in Toronto and will thereby boost her ranking even further ahead of the US Open and having already reached the fourth round at Wimbledon, the possibilities are endless.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Alexandra Eala of the Philippines acknowledges the crowd after losing to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during day eight of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers at Sobeys Stadium on August 09, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario.

Alex Eala eyes short break to recharge, pamper herself

2m read
Alina Korneeva on August 07, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario.

Russian teenager follows in Eala’s footsteps

2m read
Jessica Pegula of the United States returns a shot against Alexandra Eala of the Philippines in the women's singles championship match on the final day of the Mubadala DC Open 2026 at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center on August 3, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Alex Eala rejoins Venus Williams in Toronto

2m read
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines reacts after winning the women's singles championship match against Jessica Pegula of the United States on the final day of the Mubadala DC Open 2026 at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center on August 3, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Our new champion: Manny Pacquiao hails Alex Eala’s win

2m read