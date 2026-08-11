Eala to get highest seeding at Cincinnati Open

She first decided to let her hair down in Toronto for a haircut and a manicure session following her Round of 16 defeat. And now she is busy meeting up with her friends in Cincinnati and having some fun away from the court.

Alexandra Eala is doing what top tennis players ­­– as world No 20 she can now legitimately claim to be one – can only dream of during a busy hard-court season leading to the US Open.

A favourable draw in Cincinnati will help Eala go deeper than in Toronto and will thereby boost her ranking even further ahead of the US Open and having already reached the fourth round at Wimbledon, the possibilities are endless.

Interestingly, Eala is currently ranked 14th in the WTA Race Standings, with the top 8 players vying for the WTA Finals in November. It is a tall ask to expect her to get there, but stranger things have happened.

The 21-year-old Filipina is a huge draw wherever she plays and it is not just because of her likeable persona. Her historic win at the Mubadala DC Open has pushed her ranking to uncharted territory and she is expected to be seeded 17th at the WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati, another high in a career already filled with so many highs.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.