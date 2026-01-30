Sharjah Police seize 8 cars after reckless rain stunts

Police crackdown targets reckless motorists risking lives in bad weather
Sharjah: Sharjah Police have seized eight vehicles after their drivers were caught performing dangerous stunts on public roads during last week’s rainfall, putting their own lives and the safety of other motorists at risk.
The Traffic and Patrols Directorate at the General Command of Sharjah Police confirmed that legal action has been taken against the drivers for violating federal traffic laws.
Brigadier Khalid Mohammed Al Kay, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, said such reckless behaviour not only endangers lives but also disrupts public safety during adverse weather conditions.
“These irresponsible practices turn moments of enjoyment during pleasant weather into serious risks,” he said.
According to police, multiple violations were recorded, including driving in a manner that endangers life and public safety, an offence under Article 1(A) of the Federal Traffic Law. The violation carries a fine of Dh2,000, 23 black points, and vehicle impoundment for up to 60 days.
Drivers were also cited for operating vehicles without licence plates, in violation of Article 4 of the Federal Traffic Law. This offence carries a fine of Dh3,000, 23 black points, and vehicle impoundment for up to 90 days.
Sharjah Police reiterated that adherence to traffic regulations is essential to protecting lives and property, stressing that safe driving reflects community awareness and responsibility.
Members of the public were urged to report dangerous driving behaviours that threaten road safety by calling 999 for emergencies and 901 for non-emergency cases, reinforcing community partnership in maintaining road safety across the emirate.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox