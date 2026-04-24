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Dubai Police arrest reckless drivers, release crash video

Footage shows accidents as authorities warn of dangers and enforce zero tolerance

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
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A videograb of the accident released by the Dubai Police.
A videograb of the accident released by the Dubai Police.
Dubai Police

Dubai: Dubai Police have arrested several motorists for reckless driving that endangered public safety, underscoring the emirate’s firm zero-tolerance stance on traffic violations.

Authorities also released a video showing a series of accidents and dangerous driving incidents, highlighting the severe consequences of reckless behaviour on the roads.

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Officials said the offences included dangerous manoeuvres and a clear disregard for traffic laws — behaviour that not only puts lives at risk but also erodes the discipline and civility that define Dubai’s road culture.

Authorities stressed that such actions do not reflect the values of a civilised society and expose motorists, pedestrians and passengers to serious harm.

Dubai Police reiterated that following traffic rules is more than a legal requirement; it is a shared responsibility and a commitment to protecting one’s own life and the safety of others.

The force confirmed it is continuing to closely monitor reckless driving and will take strict action against violators to safeguard the community and maintain Dubai’s safe, orderly environment.

Police also urged motorists to remain vigilant, exercise patience and prioritise safety at all times, warning that even a moment of negligence can have severe consequences.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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