Footage shows accidents as authorities warn of dangers and enforce zero tolerance
Dubai: Dubai Police have arrested several motorists for reckless driving that endangered public safety, underscoring the emirate’s firm zero-tolerance stance on traffic violations.
Authorities also released a video showing a series of accidents and dangerous driving incidents, highlighting the severe consequences of reckless behaviour on the roads.
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Officials said the offences included dangerous manoeuvres and a clear disregard for traffic laws — behaviour that not only puts lives at risk but also erodes the discipline and civility that define Dubai’s road culture.
Authorities stressed that such actions do not reflect the values of a civilised society and expose motorists, pedestrians and passengers to serious harm.
Dubai Police reiterated that following traffic rules is more than a legal requirement; it is a shared responsibility and a commitment to protecting one’s own life and the safety of others.
The force confirmed it is continuing to closely monitor reckless driving and will take strict action against violators to safeguard the community and maintain Dubai’s safe, orderly environment.
Police also urged motorists to remain vigilant, exercise patience and prioritise safety at all times, warning that even a moment of negligence can have severe consequences.