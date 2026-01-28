Incident in JLT highlights swift response and community-focused policing
Dubai: A Russian national living in the UAE has praised Dubai Police for their swift response and professionalism after officers helped recover her valuable rings that were accidentally lost in a parking area in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT).
Aksinia Zaytseva, who has been residing in the UAE since 2016, told Gulf News the incident took place in April 2025 and left her deeply impressed by the level of care and commitment shown by police officers late at night.
According to Zaytseva, the incident occurred while she was parked in a cluster parking area in JLT. While seated in her car, she removed her rings briefly after one slipped between the seat and the door. She placed them on her lap but forgot about them when she exited the vehicle.
“I only realised what had happened after returning from the beauty salon about two and a half hours later,” she said. “When I went back to check the parking area, the rings were gone.”
Security footage later revealed that another vehicle had parked in the same spot shortly after she left. CCTV showed one of the occupants noticing the rings on the ground, picking them up and placing them in his pocket.
Security personnel advised her to contact the police, and officers from Barsha Police Station arrived promptly at the scene after she contacted the emergency services.
“They immediately reviewed the CCTV footage, identified the vehicle and traced it through the licence plate,” Zaytseva said. “The car was registered in Ajman, and the police contacted the owner right away.”
She said officers instructed the individual to return the items immediately. Despite the late hour — close to 1am — police remained at the location with her until the matter was resolved.
“They stayed with me for more than an hour and a half,” she recalled. “They spoke calmly, offered me water and food, and kept reassuring me that everything would be fine.”
When the individuals returned, police identified the person who had taken the rings and ensured their safe return to the owner.
Officers later asked Zaytseva if she wished to file a criminal case, but she declined.
“It was partly my mistake for losing them, and the man was clearly frightened,” she said. “I didn’t want to make things harder for him.”
Deeply touched by the experience, Zaytseva later sent a formal thank-you email to Barsha Police Station praising the officers for their professionalism, kindness, and dedication.
“I was honestly shocked — in a very good way,” she said. “They treated me with so much respect and care. This is truly a safe country.”
The story recently gained attention on social media after she shared her experience online, with many users commending Dubai Police for their efficiency and humane approach to community policing.
Dubai Police confirmed the incident to Gulf News, stating that assisting members of the public and restoring lost property to its rightful owners is part of their duty. Authorities reiterated their commitment to responding promptly to reports and ensuring the safety and rights of all residents and visitors.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox