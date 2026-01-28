Aksinia Zaytseva, who has been residing in the UAE since 2016, told Gulf News the incident took place in April 2025 and left her deeply impressed by the level of care and commitment shown by police officers late at night.

Dubai Police confirmed the incident to Gulf News, stating that assisting members of the public and restoring lost property to its rightful owners is part of their duty. Authorities reiterated their commitment to responding promptly to reports and ensuring the safety and rights of all residents and visitors.

“They stayed with me for more than an hour and a half,” she recalled. “They spoke calmly, offered me water and food, and kept reassuring me that everything would be fine.”

Security footage later revealed that another vehicle had parked in the same spot shortly after she left. CCTV showed one of the occupants noticing the rings on the ground, picking them up and placing them in his pocket.

“I only realised what had happened after returning from the beauty salon about two and a half hours later,” she said. “When I went back to check the parking area, the rings were gone.”

According to Zaytseva, the incident occurred while she was parked in a cluster parking area in JLT. While seated in her car, she removed her rings briefly after one slipped between the seat and the door. She placed them on her lap but forgot about them when she exited the vehicle.

