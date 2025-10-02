Dubai resident loses car in online scam, gets it back in dramatic police chase

Al Marzoqi recounted the ordeal to Gulf News, explaining that it all started in the most ordinary way. He had listed his Volkswagen Golf GTI, 2021 model, for sale at Dh90,000 on a popular online platform. Within two days, a woman contacted him, introducing herself as a UAE national. Claiming she wanted the car as a surprise gift for her son, she even shared a copy of her Emirates ID to gain his trust.

Dubai: Dubai resident Ahmad Al Marzoqi went through what he describes as the “strangest and most shocking” experience of his life — one that taught him painful lessons about online scams, misplaced trust, and the importance of face-to-face dealings.

Investigators tracked the vehicle from a Sharjah neighbourhood to Rashid Port, where it was about to be shipped abroad. In cooperation with Interpol, Dubai Police dismantled the network behind the scam — three men, including one Arab national and two Asian accomplices.

But when he tried to process the transfer, RTA staff told him the buyer had to be present in person with her ID. Still, she pressed him to send the car. Trusting her, he arranged a tow to Sharjah, removed the plates, and handed over the possession certificate. The payment never arrived.

“She asked me for the car registration to check for accidents. She also insisted the car be transferred via tow truck,” Al Marzoqi said. “She told me she had already transferred the money and sent me a receipt.”

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.