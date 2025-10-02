Dubai resident loses car in online scam, gets it back in dramatic police chase

Police tracked the stolen vehicle to Rashid Port just before scammers shipped it overseas
Dubai: Dubai resident Ahmad Al Marzoqi went through what he describes as the “strangest and most shocking” experience of his life — one that taught him painful lessons about online scams, misplaced trust, and the importance of face-to-face dealings.
Al Marzoqi recounted the ordeal to Gulf News, explaining that it all started in the most ordinary way. He had listed his Volkswagen Golf GTI, 2021 model, for sale at Dh90,000 on a popular online platform. Within two days, a woman contacted him, introducing herself as a UAE national. Claiming she wanted the car as a surprise gift for her son, she even shared a copy of her Emirates ID to gain his trust.
“She asked me for the car registration to check for accidents. She also insisted the car be transferred via tow truck,” Al Marzoqi said. “She told me she had already transferred the money and sent me a receipt.”
But when he tried to process the transfer, RTA staff told him the buyer had to be present in person with her ID. Still, she pressed him to send the car. Trusting her, he arranged a tow to Sharjah, removed the plates, and handed over the possession certificate. The payment never arrived.
“When I kept checking and saw nothing, I realised I had been scammed,” he said. Attempts to call her failed; her number was disconnected, and her WhatsApp messages turned curt and defensive.
Instead of panicking, Al Marzoqi reported the case to police. Detectives collected all details — from registration papers to tow truck numbers and WhatsApp messages.
“Within 24 hours, police knew where my car was,” he said. “They treated the case as if it was their own.”
Investigators tracked the vehicle from a Sharjah neighbourhood to Rashid Port, where it was about to be shipped abroad. In cooperation with Interpol, Dubai Police dismantled the network behind the scam — three men, including one Arab national and two Asian accomplices.
Al Marzoqi admits the ordeal left him shaken but thankful. “I told myself it’s only money and metal. The most important thing is my family’s safety,” he said.
He now urges others: never finalise deals over WhatsApp, don’t trust screenshots of transfers, and always complete transactions in person. He has since installed a GPS tracker in his car.
“We are lucky to live in a country with this level of security,” he said. “Dubai Police not only recovered my car but also shut down an international scam.”
