Case One: A resident nearly fell victim after receiving an email while waiting for an actual credit card delivery from his bank. The fraudulent email matched the timing of his expected delivery and mimicked the bank’s communication style. Suspicious, he reported it to authorities, who confirmed it was a phishing attempt.

Case Two: Another individual recounted how repeated scam emails made him realise they were being sent randomly to millions worldwide. In one incident, he almost lost AED 40,000 from his credit card after attempting to pay the requested AED 3 “delivery fee.” Fortunately, he recognised the scam in time, recalling that he had already paid all official delivery charges directly to the courier.