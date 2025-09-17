Abu Dhabi Police and Cybersecurity Council warn of sophisticated email and SMS scams
Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the UAE Cybersecurity Council, has issued a warning against increasingly sophisticated fraud schemes designed to steal individuals’ banking details through fake phone messages, emails, and online scams. Among the tactics are fraudulent notifications claiming that a package delivery requires a small payment to be released.
According to Abu Dhabi Police, several complaints have been received from residents reporting repeated phishing attempts. Victims received emails about a “pending shipment” supposedly delayed due to an outstanding payment of just three dirhams. Fraudsters then urge recipients to click on a fake link to pay the amount, often exploiting the names and logos of well-known local and international courier companies.
Investigations revealed that such scams are often operated by large criminal networks based outside the UAE. Law enforcement agencies and courier companies have issued alerts urging the public not to engage with suspicious messages, stressing that these fraudulent communications are a gateway to identity theft and financial fraud.
The Cybersecurity Council emphasized that phishing attacks—disguised as legitimate emails—pose a growing risk with the rise of digital communication. These scams aim to extract sensitive information such as passwords and credit card numbers. The Council warned that stolen data is often used by cybercriminals to impersonate victims, apply for credit cards or loans, open bank accounts, or commit further fraud.
Leading courier companies in the UAE have also taken steps to protect their customers, publishing online safety tips to help them recognise fraudulent emails and messages. They warned that scammers frequently pressure victims into making urgent payments for parcel deliveries, with the real aim of tricking them into sharing personal and financial details.
Authorities highlight the following red flags:
Urgent requests for small payments to release parcels.
Fake links requesting login details or card numbers.
Emails or messages impersonating government agencies, banks, or courier companies.
Case One: A resident nearly fell victim after receiving an email while waiting for an actual credit card delivery from his bank. The fraudulent email matched the timing of his expected delivery and mimicked the bank’s communication style. Suspicious, he reported it to authorities, who confirmed it was a phishing attempt.
Case Two: Another individual recounted how repeated scam emails made him realise they were being sent randomly to millions worldwide. In one incident, he almost lost AED 40,000 from his credit card after attempting to pay the requested AED 3 “delivery fee.” Fortunately, he recognised the scam in time, recalling that he had already paid all official delivery charges directly to the courier.
Authorities and cybersecurity experts urge the public to remain vigilant, avoid clicking on suspicious links, and report fraudulent messages to protect themselves from online fraud and identity theft.
