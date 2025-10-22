They can now get their paperwork in order by January 2026
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Media Council has extended the deadline for content creators and advertisers to obtain the “Advertiser” licence, until January 31, 2026.
The council had previously announced the issuance of more than 1,800 “Advertiser” licences. The document was recently launched to regulate and promote advertising activity across social media platforms nationwide. This initiative forms part of its efforts to strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub for advertising content creation.
The record uptake of the “Advertiser” licence is accelerating the achievement of its key objectives, including supporting investment in the advertising content industry, enhancing the competitiveness of the country’s digital advertising sector, attracting and empowering creative talent, and protecting the public from advertisements that fall short of approved standards and prevailing societal values.
