Survey reveals that social media influencers have the worst reputation among UAE residents
Dubai: Is this the end of the road for the ‘look how rich we are’ influencers? Is the era of finfluencers over? For the first time, social media influencers are the least-trusted profession in the UAE, according to a new survey.
The seventh annual “Worst Reputation in the UAE” study by Insight Discovery found that 21 per cent of a surveyed audience of 1,025 UAE residents ranked influencers as having the worst reputation, putting them ahead of telemarketers, credit card issuers, and real estate brokers.
The study’s findings mark a significant shift, as credit card issuers and recruiters had previously held the top spot for most of the past six years.
This change reflects growing public concern about a lack of transparency and accountability in the influencer industry, particularly regarding undisclosed promotions and misleading advice.
Nigel Sillitoe, CEO of Insight Discovery, said the results are a “clear wake-up call for the industry.” He highlighted that audiences are becoming tired of certain influencers’ behaviour and are more aware of the risks of unregulated online advice, especially from “finfluencers” who promote risky investment schemes.
According to the study, telemarketers and call centres came in second with a 19 per cent negative rating, followed by credit card issuers (13 per cent), recruitment companies (11 per cent), and real estate agents (8 per cent).
The survey also revealed different perceptions among various expat communities. While Westerners, Arab expats, and Emiratis ranked influencers as the least trustworthy, Asians were most critical of telemarketers, with 23 per cent giving them a poor rating.
In Dubai, real estate agents were viewed unfavourably by 10 per cent of residents.
Bank financial advisers face scepticism, ranking among the least reputable for Emiratis (9 per cent) and Abu Dhabi residents (8 per cent). In comparison, independent financial advisers fare little better among Westerners (11 per cent) and high-income earners (9 per cent).
Internal recruiters also suffer from a poor image across multiple groups, including Emiratis (10 per cent) and Arab expats (7 per cent).
The study, which surveyed 1,025 UAE residents in August 2025, also noted that the reputations of bank financial advisors and independent financial advisors have improved compared to last year.
Once the pinnacle of aspirational marketing, luxury trips where brands wine and dine top-tier influencers in lavish destinations are now under fire.
So, what has changed? Emily Hall, Head of Campaigns EMEA at The Goat Agency, told The Drum (a publication for the marketing and media industries) that she has observed a steady decline in the traditional luxury influencer getaway.
“Over the past few years, we’ve seen a real shift,” she said. “Criticism over a lack of diversity and inclusion was a major factor – many brand trips simply didn’t reflect their audiences. Then there’s the sustainability aspect. Flying influencers to exotic locations purely for content? It no longer sits well with today’s climate-conscious consumers.”
The report suggested that while influencer trips aren’t going anywhere, the days of extravagant, out-of-touch getaways may be fading fast.
Instead, brands are embracing a new approach, one that prioritises community, relatability and long-term brand loyalty over short-term spectacle. The influencer trip isn’t dead – it’s just growing up, said The Drum.
Still, content creators and influencers in the UAE must follow a strict set of rules, particularly if they are earning money from their content.
These regulations are designed to professionalize the industry, ensure transparency, and protect consumers. For example, licensing is mandatory for foreign influencers visiting the UAE who plan to do any paid promotional work, and they must also get a 'Visitor Advertiser Permit.' This permit is issued through a licensed, in-country advertising or talent agency.
All paid promotions must be clearly labelled as advertisements. This ensures that followers are aware of the commercial nature of the content and can distinguish between genuine recommendations and paid endorsements. Content must not violate the UAE's public decency codes, cultural norms, or religious values.
Influencers are prohibited from making false or misleading claims about products and services. This includes financial advice ("finfluencers") who cannot promote unregulated investment schemes, or health and beauty influencers who cannot make unverified health claims.
It is illegal to film or photograph people without their consent, and failure to comply with these rules can result in severe penalties, including fines of up to Dh1 million, account suspension, or other legal action.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox