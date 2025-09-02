Strict guidelines

Still, content creators and influencers in the UAE must follow a strict set of rules, particularly if they are earning money from their content.

These regulations are designed to professionalize the industry, ensure transparency, and protect consumers. For example, licensing is mandatory for foreign influencers visiting the UAE who plan to do any paid promotional work, and they must also get a 'Visitor Advertiser Permit.' This permit is issued through a licensed, in-country advertising or talent agency.

All paid promotions must be clearly labelled as advertisements. This ensures that followers are aware of the commercial nature of the content and can distinguish between genuine recommendations and paid endorsements. Content must not violate the UAE's public decency codes, cultural norms, or religious values.

Influencers are prohibited from making false or misleading claims about products and services. This includes financial advice ("finfluencers") who cannot promote unregulated investment schemes, or health and beauty influencers who cannot make unverified health claims.

It is illegal to film or photograph people without their consent, and failure to comply with these rules can result in severe penalties, including fines of up to Dh1 million, account suspension, or other legal action.