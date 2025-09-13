The new initiative will empower regional content creators with skills and expertise
Dubai: In a major boost for the region’s content economy, Creators HQ and YouTube are launching the first-ever YouTube Academy in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) in Dubai, the government media office said on Friday.
The new initiative is designed to empower content creators with the skills and expertise needed to build sustainable careers and enhance the quality and diversity of digital content in the region.
The collaboration, announced in Dubai, is a significant step in the UAE’s vision to grow the content economy.
According to a recent statement from Creators HQ, a content creator hub affiliated with Visioneers, the Academy will provide creators with in-depth knowledge and direct connections to help them thrive on YouTube.
Alia AlHammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and CEO of the 1Billion Followers Summit, said that the new Academy will help creators master analytics tools, monetisation, and community-building strategies to secure a stable and sustainable future in the digital sphere.
The program will feature a series of advanced workshops and training courses led by YouTube experts.
Looking ahead, future joint initiatives are planned, including specialised training on using artificial intelligence in content and workshops focused on amplifying the global reach of Arabic content.
Javid Aslanov, Head of YouTube Middle East and North Africa, said, "We believe that creators in MENA are the future of entertainment and the heart of the creator economy. Our collaboration with Creators HQ allows us to expand our support, ensuring more creators have the resources to turn their passion into a thriving, long-term career on YouTube."
The move comes as YouTube continues to experience notable growth in the region, with the platform reaching over 20 million people in Saudi Arabia and 7.5 million in the UAE aged 18 and above as of May 2024. The number of YouTube channels in the UAE earning over seven figures in local currency has increased by 15 per cent year-over-year, with Saudi Arabia and Egypt seeing even faster growth.
