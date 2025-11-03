Livestreaming market projected to hit $3.4bn by 2030 as creators build professional teams
Dubai: Content creators in the UAE are evolving from solo storytellers into small businesses, hiring videographers, editors, managers, and entire production teams as brand collaborations multiply and audience expectations soar.
The shift marks a turning point in the region’s digital economy, with influencers no longer just personalities but potential job generators, according to heads of social media platforms and content creators themselves.
However, the transition from independent creator to employer comes with financial pressures, legal complexities, and the risk of unsustainable growth.
Eisa Alhabib, a content creator with millions of followers across platforms, began his journey doing everything himself. "Eventually, I got exhausted from editing all my videos, so I started working with freelance editors and videographers," he says.
The tipping point came when brand deals began piling up. "Relying on freelancers became difficult, so I decided to hire a full-time videographer/editor," Alhabib explained. He now runs Majarah Media, employing a team that includes a chief operating officer who transitioned into an operations manager role.
Omar Farooq, a well-known Arab influencer with 4 million+ followers on TikTok alone, followed a similar trajectory, though his approach was more deliberate from the start. "From the beginning, my focus was always on pushing ideas further and creating stories that connect with people. But to do that, I needed someone to take the weight of management and daily operations off my shoulders," he says.
When I have a team, I can focus on the story, the message, and the emotions we want to create, while they make sure the execution is done at the highest level.What started as a duo has grown into a company of around 20 employees. "We grew from five people working out of a home studio to now running a company with around twenty employees," Farooq notes.
Nikita Phulwani, founder of Mumkin (formerly known as By Niggi Marketing Management) and a content creator herself, confirms this is becoming standard at certain levels.
"This usually happens at a macro level where content creation is one of the core sources of income. I have seen some of the most notable names have dedicated teams with them—Khalid Al Ameri, Haifa Beseisso and so many more."
The mathematics of hiring versus freelancing becomes clearer as content volume increases. "If you have to create over 20 pieces of content per month for your page, for the brands that want to work with you, you will end up burning more money in hiring freelancers," Phulwani said.
She has navigated both sides as an agency founder and creator. "I do make videos every month, however, not enough to be able to hire a dedicated team. I work with freelancers, but I book bundle deals, such as seven shoot days for a specific rate, which can be used over a stretch of three months. This helps me achieve consistency and also allows me to control my production cost."
Her rule of thumb is straightforward: "I always do the math first—average monthly revenue versus what I need to pay—and if it makes sense and you can afford it—why not."
In busy months with around 10 collaborative videos, Phulwani spends between Dh15,000 and Dh20,000 on resources. "If 80 per cent of your month you are creating content or more—get someone full-time with you," she advises.
Video editors top the list of common hires, according to both creators and agency perspectives. "Editing is the most time-consuming part of content creation," Alhabib said.
Phulwani identifies four key roles influencers typically hire, “A manager to negotiate deals, secure gigs and opportunities, videographers to support with shooting content, sometimes full-time editors, and some even have a PA to help with emails, invoicing and other coordination.”
Beyond technical roles, business managers have become essential. “Once a creator grows, they need someone to keep everything organised, handle logistics, and close deals in a professional way,” Alhabib adds.
For Phulwani, having a dedicated manager transformed her career trajectory. Her manager Kimberly handles "all client communication and negotiating deals, reaching out to newer agencies or brands on my behalf, support with concept development and research for content, ensuring payments come in on time, and also helping me on the ground with shoots and styling."
The impact extends beyond content creation. "We have done a collaborative jewellery line with a brand, we have organised multiple community events, been a part of speaking opportunities at events and universities, and more. I know so much of this happened because of her support," Phulwani says.
What appears as casual content creation masks complex business operations.
Phulwani breaks down the reality: "Let's say you are a full time content creator—you do not just have to make a video. The process goes like this—inquiry email, respond, negotiate deal, review and lock contract, take a brief, send concept for approval, make amends if needed, create content piece, submit for approval, and as per feedback, amend, go live, provide metrics, send invoice, and collect payment. If this isn't an entire process—what is?"
The legal requirements underscore this business reality.
"Influencers need licences, need to file VAT, report all revenue to the government so yes it is a business. Not just that, people hire teams, branch out to different platforms, create IPs like podcasts which require teams, production—at the end of the day, influencers are selling concepts and stories," she explains.
The answer is more nuanced than expected. Phulwani offers an agency perspective: "For brands, they do not necessarily go into the how of things but they care about the output. Whether you yield that desired output solo, with a team or just a manager/agent—it's alright. They work with the creator for their reach, the association that comes with that collaboration and storytelling style."
However, professionalism matters when it counts. Alhabib said: "When a brand sees how organised your team is, they trust that the project will be delivered on time and at a high standard. Brands are making an investment when they pay for a video, and they want the process to be smooth and results-driven."
Farooq agrees that structure builds confidence. "When brands see a structured team, they immediately feel more secure that their project will be delivered on time and at a high standard. It's not just about me as a creator anymore, it's about the system and the people around me."
The financial reality of building teams is substantial. Alhabib reveals that skilled videographers and editors can charge between Dh3,000 to Dh5,000 per video for shooting and editing, sometimes more.
For full-time hires, salaries range from Dh15,000 to Dh25,000 depending on experience and skillset. Managers typically receive either a percentage of each deal—between 10 per cent and 30 per cent—or a salary in the Dh10,000 to Dh20,000 range.
Why it makes sense?
The creator economy represents more than individual success stories. According to Haya Barghout, Head of Creators at TikTok MENA, "On TikTok, we're seeing creators evolve from storytellers into entrepreneurs, which naturally leads to building support teams or partnering with agencies."
Data from TikTok's recent LIVE entertainment report, produced in collaboration with Kearney, shows that only about 10 per cent of daily livestream creators in MENA currently work with agencies. "That highlights a significant opportunity for growth and professionalisation in this region," Barghout says.
The UAE's livestreaming market is currently valued at $1.9 billion and projected to reach $3.4 billion by 2030. The broader livestreaming market across MENA is expected to grow from $8.1 billion today to $17.8 billion by 2030.
Barghout's advice for creators looking to scale is methodical: "Start with monetisation tools like TikTok One and TikTok LIVE to grow before expanding operations. Invest in education as well."
She emphasises gradual scaling. "Start by outsourcing editing or community management before hiring a full team. A team should elevate your creative voice, not change it."
Consistency matters more than viral moments. "On TikTok, a lot of creators start strong with a viral moment, but what really defines success is staying consistent, creating regularly, engaging with your audience, and showing up even when the numbers fluctuate."
Barghout believes creators will play a central role in shaping the UAE’s digital economy. "Creators will play a central role not just as entertainers, but as entrepreneurs and cultural ambassadors driving innovation and diversification," she says.
The Dubai Creative Economy Strategy aims to double the creative sector’s GDP contribution to 5 per cent and expand the creative workforce to 140,000 professionals.
"As the UAE continues investing in the digital and creative sectors, TikTok creators will be among the driving forces behind this economic transformation—exporting culture, generating jobs, and fuelling innovation," Barghout said.
