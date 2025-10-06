This new phase focuses on simplifying complex health topics, promoting responsible communication, and using creative storytelling to engage audiences across digital platforms. Participants will receive expert guidance on presenting medical and scientific information clearly, accurately, and effectively.

Building on Dubai’s position as a regional leader in media innovation, the ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’ offers a platform for creators to sharpen their storytelling skills, enhance their digital presence, and support national priorities through impactful content.

The initiative aims to provide participants with advanced training and practical tools to create accurate, engaging, and reliable health content that informs and benefits the community.

Dubai: The Dubai Press Club (DPC), in partnership with Dubai Health , has launched the second phase of the ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’, dedicated to health and science communication.

She added: “Dubai Health has played a key role in advancing a world-class healthcare system. This collaboration ensures that health communication keeps pace with innovation, delivering content that is both accurate and engaging.”

“Dubai continues to invest in nurturing creative talent and placing media at the heart of its development strategies,” Al Marri said. “The latest phase of the ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’, focusing on health, reflects our commitment to building a professional, knowledge-driven media landscape. It also highlights the social responsibility of content creators in shaping an informed and healthy society.”

Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, welcomed participants and thanked Dubai Health for its strategic partnership.

“We are proud to welcome the first group of participants to this pioneering programme,” he said. “Together with the Dubai Press Club, we aim to equip creators with the skills to simplify complex medical concepts, communicate credibly, and make a positive impact on people’s lives.”

Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, said the partnership reflects the growing connection between the health and media sectors.

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, said: “The health and science field demands precision and credibility. This programme enhances the overall content ecosystem by equipping participants with advanced tools and insights that reflect Dubai’s high standards in media and innovation.”

Delivered in partnership with leading platforms and institutions such as TikTok, YouTube, Dubai Media Academy, Edraak Media Academy, Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting, Blinx, and The Collective Mind, the programme offers practical, industry-relevant training.

The new phase builds on the success of the inaugural programme launched with the UAE Ministry of Economy, which focused on developing digital content in the field of economics and business.

Targeting young creators and healthcare professionals, the programme introduces the use of AI tools, digital storytelling techniques, and visual content production. Running until 4 November 2025, it includes interactive workshops on writing, filming, editing, and producing short-form content for platforms such as Instagram and YouTube.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.