Saudi Arabia sets new guidelines for content creators, clarifies violations

New content creator guidelines introduced to enhance accountability, says media minister
Dubai: Saudi Minister of Media Salman Al Dossary has welcomed the public’s positive response to newly introduced media regulation guidelines, designed to bring greater clarity and accountability to the Kingdom’s fast-evolving media landscape.
Speaking at a government press conference in Riyadh on Monday, Al Dossary said the General Authority for Media Regulation (GAMR) has established clear parameters for content violations, helping creators understand and avoid breaches. The authority has also conducted educational workshops to raise awareness about the rules and their practical application.
Al Dossary stressed that the strong moral values of Saudi society form the “first and most effective line of defense” against harmful or inappropriate content.
“Combating harmful content that contradicts societal values requires decisive action,” he said.
The minister argued that the most powerful penalty for creators of harmful content is public rejection. He urged audiences not to engage with, share, or react to such material, emphasizing: “What is ignored eventually fades away.”
He noted that negative content represents less than one percent of total media output, while positive content—covering education, awareness, and promotion of Saudi values—constitutes the overwhelming majority.
Highlighting recent regulatory efforts, Al Dossary cited violations on the popular gaming platform Roblox. In coordination with other agencies, GAMR identified serious breaches. Following discussions with the company, Roblox agreed to remove voice and text chat features and block over 300,000 inappropriate games, pending the implementation of stronger digital monitoring tools.
“Our children are a trust entrusted to us,” Al Dossary said, stressing the duty to safeguard young users from harmful content and exploitative practices. He added that families share a primary responsibility, urging parents to supervise online activity, implement parental controls, and ensure age-appropriate content compliance.
The minister described the Kingdom as being on a historic journey that “turns the impossible into possible, and the possible into achievements,” reaffirming its global and regional prominence. He also praised real estate reforms, which have promoted stability in the housing market and coincided with National Day celebrations.
Al Dossary highlighted the Kingdom’s growing global media recognition, noting that six Saudi entities won nine awards at the Sharjah Government Communication Awards, including three honors for the Ministry of Media. He also revealed that over 14 companies have applied to join the Media Fellowship Program, offering more than 200 training opportunities in digital media, film production, gaming, and data analytics.
“These efforts reflect our determination to build a modern, responsible, and globally competitive media ecosystem that serves both our national interests and societal values,” he said.
