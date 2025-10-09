GOLD/FOREX
UAE sees 1,100% surge in financial influencer licences

SCA sees dramatic surge in financial influencer registrations

Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
Dubai: The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) today revealed a staggering 1,100% increase in applications for “Financial Influencer” accreditation under its newly launched framework. The response signals that digital content creators are embracing the regulator’s call for formal compliance and legitimacy in financial commentary.

Since the regulatory regime opened, creators of investment-oriented content across social and traditional media have quickly registered, reflecting their desire to support investor education, strengthen market credibility, and participate in a transparent digital financial environment.

To accelerate uptake, the SCA is offering a three-year waiver on registration fees, renewal costs and legal advisory expenses. The incentives aim to reduce barriers for qualified content creators to join the accredited ecosystem.

The move reinforces the UAE’s reputation as a leader in financial regulatory innovation. In May 2025, the SCA launched the region’s first “finfluencer” license, requiring that individuals who provide investment analysis, recommendations, or financial promotions through digital and traditional media obtain formal registration. The scheme is structured to tighten oversight while preserving creative flow in content production.

