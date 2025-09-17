SCA warns investors against unlicensed Top Profit marketing firm, Instagram influencer borajb

UAE regulator warns investors against unlicensed marketing firm and online influencer
Abu Dhabi: The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) has issued a warning to investors against dealing with Top Profit Marketing Services, saying the company is not licensed to carry out any financial activities or services regulated by the authority.
The SCA stressed it bears no responsibility for any transactions made with the firm and urged investors to verify the legitimacy of entities before signing agreements or making transfers to avoid falling victim to fraud.
In a separate advisory, the regulator also cautioned the public about an individual identified as “borajb” who operates Instagram accounts under the names borajb_trade and borajb_crypto.
The authority said he is not registered as a licensed financial influencer or in any other authorised capacity.
SCA reminded the public to check its official website for the list of accredited financial influencers before acting on recommendations, underscoring the risks of unverified advice in the digital marketplace.
