How a WhatsApp ‘high-society’ romance cost one Bengaluru man ₹3.2 million

A chilling tale of love, deception and digital fraud in Bengaluru’s elite dating sphere
A 63-year-old man from Horamavu, Bengaluru, filed a complaint with the East CEN Crime Police after losing ₹3.2 million in an online dating scam. The fraud began when he received a WhatsApp message from an individual claiming to represent a 'high-society dating agency.'
The complainant was told that the agency arranged introductions with women from elite circles. After paying an initial registration fee of ₹1,950, he was sent photos of three women and asked to select one. He chose a woman identifying herself as 'Ritika.' The two began conversing on WhatsApp and later over video calls.
After the initial interaction, another contact named 'Priti' joined the chat, claiming to assist with logistics. The victim was then asked to make payments under various pretexts, including coordination fees, verification charges, and travel costs.
He transferred funds to several accounts over a period of weeks. The total loss amounted to ₹3.2 million. When he refused additional payments, the contacts allegedly issued legal threats. The complainant then approached the police.
Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating and impersonation. Bank accounts used in the scam are under investigation. Authorities are tracing transactions across multiple states.
Similar cases of online dating and romance scams have been reported in other cities. In March 2025, the Delhi Police Special Task Force arrested a group accused of luring men via dating apps such as Tinder and Bumble and defrauding them at restaurants and bars.
A February 2025 India Today report found that 39 per cent of online dating interactions in India may involve fraudulent identities and that 77 percent of app users encounter fake or AI-generated profiles.
Cybersecurity researchers note that criminal networks increasingly use automated tools, deepfake images, and cloned voices to create convincing online personas.
The Bengaluru Police have advised citizens to avoid transferring money to individuals or agencies offering dating or matchmaking services through WhatsApp or other messaging platforms. Official verification through company websites and government-registered portals is recommended.
