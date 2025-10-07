GOLD/FOREX
Elderly Delhi man loses Rs4.2m in ‘digital arrest’ scam

Police arrest 3, uncover money trail that routed stolen funds through many bank accounts

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
The Cyber Cell of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested three accused involved in the racket. Illustrative image.
IANS

New Delhi: An 80-year-old retired government employee from Delhi was duped of nearly ₹42 lakh (Rs4.2 million) in a sophisticated “digital arrest” scam — a new-age cybercrime where fraudsters pose as law enforcement officers to extort victims through fear and intimidation.

The Cyber Cell of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested three accused involved in the racket and uncovered a money trail that routed the stolen funds through multiple bank accounts across states. Investigators also managed to trace ₹8.49 lakh, which had been diverted through complex layers of laundering.

According to police, the elderly victim received a call from a WhatsApp number claiming to be from the Enforcement Directorate and CBI. The caller alleged that financial irregularities had been found in his name and demanded clarification to avoid arrest.

Terrified, the victim was kept on a continuous video call, coerced into sharing personal and banking details, and made to write “clarification letters” as the fraudsters systematically emptied his account.

“The accused had provided their bank accounts to interstate cyber syndicates for a commission, helping launder the victims’ money through multiple channels,” said a senior police officer.

The key accused, Mahendra, allegedly acted as a professional ‘account provider’, giving his bank details, cheque books, ATM cards, SIM cards, and internet banking credentials to handlers in exchange for ₹10,000 per account. His account became a crucial conduit for layering and circulating the fraud money.

Police said the arrests have disrupted a major financial pipeline used by cyber syndicates to siphon victims’ savings, especially targeting senior citizens unfamiliar with digital procedures.

The “digital arrest” scam — where criminals fake law-enforcement calls to trap victims into believing they’re under investigation — has emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing cyber fraud trends.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious and never respond to calls or messages claiming to be from investigative agencies, stressing that no genuine officer ever demands money or personal details online.

