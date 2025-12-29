GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Court and Crime

Dubai court voids luxury car sale after Interpol alert, orders Dh600,000 refund

Judge rules contract invalid after vehicle found to be internationally wanted

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai court voids luxury car sale after Interpol alert, orders Dh600,000 refund
Shutterstock

A Dubai civil court has annulled the sale contract of a luxury vehicle and ordered the selling company to refund Dh600,000 to the buyer, after it was established that the car was internationally wanted by Interpol, rendering the subject of the contract unlawful.

The ruling followed a civil lawsuit filed by a man of Arab nationality, who sought to recover Dh720,000, along with court fees, expenses and legal costs, after purchasing a vehicle that was later seized because it was subject to an international alert. The seizure deprived him of possession and use of the car.

According to court records, the dispute dates back to October this year, when the claimant bought a used 2023 Mercedes-Benz from a company specialising in luxury vehicles under a sales contract valued at Dh670,000. He paid Dh200,000 upfront, while the remaining amount was financed through a bank, which took the vehicle as collateral.

The claimant told the court that after taking possession of the car and approaching Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority to register ownership, he received an official notification stating that the vehicle was wanted by Interpol and subject to a report prohibiting its sale or registration. He then contacted the police, where it was confirmed that the car was listed under an international circular and was subsequently confiscated, resulting in the complete loss of possession and benefit.

He said he had fulfilled all his contractual obligations in good faith, paid part of the purchase price, and incurred additional expenses of Dh50,000 related to the vehicle. Despite its seizure, the financing bank continued to deduct monthly instalments, causing him significant financial and moral harm. He requested the annulment of the contract, reimbursement of all amounts paid and compensation for damages.

After examining the case, the court concluded that the vehicle had been stolen and internationally wanted prior to the signing of the sales contract, making it unlawful to trade. This, the court ruled, led to the nullification of the contract due to the absence of a lawful subject, regardless of whether the selling company acted in good faith or was unaware of the vehicle’s status.

The court ordered the defendant company to pay Dh600,000 to the claimant and to bear court fees and expenses, while dismissing all other claims.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Man loses car ownership claim after registering vehicle in friend’s name

Man loses car after registering it in friend’s name

2m read
Dubai Court confirms ownership in luxury car dispute

Dubai Court confirms ownership in luxury car dispute

2m read
Appeal dismissed as lawyer fulfilled contractual obligations in commercial and criminal cases.

Dh1.2m legal fees upheld after client drops lawyer

2m read
Dr. Al Raisi’s receipt of this distinguished award marks a significant moment in INTERPOL’s history, reflecting the organisation’s appreciation for his efforts in promoting unity and effectiveness among its 196 member countries.

UAE’s Dr. Al Raisi receives INTERPOL’s highest honour

2m read