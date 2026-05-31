The black bag, which also contained various foreign currencies, multiple mobile phones, and official personal documents, was discovered by an airport employee in an open area of Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 1.

Dubai Police have returned a lost bag containing $20,000 in cash and 150 grams of gold to an Arab traveller who was hours away from boarding a flight to Saudi Arabia.

The passenger expressed her gratitude to the airport security team before departing for Saudi Arabia, noting that she had feared the loss would disrupt her travel plans.

Officers tracked down the passenger inside the terminal shortly before her departure. After completing the standard legal procedures and verifying her ownership permits and documentation, the department handed over the belongings.

"The operations room was notified and the necessary procedures were taken to locate the bag's owner," Colonel Al Dosari said. "It turned out she was about to leave the country for Saudi Arabia. She was extremely worried about losing her bag, unsure how to proceed, and afraid of missing her flight."

According to Colonel Abdullah Faisal Al Dosari, Director of the Terminal 1 Security Department, the owner had not yet filed a lost property report, prompting security staff to form a dedicated team to trace her identity and movements through the airport.

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