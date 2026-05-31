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Lost bag with $20,000 and 150 grams of gold returned to Arab traveller at Dubai Airport Terminal 1

Dubai Police handed the bag over to the traveller after completing the legal procedures

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Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Lost bag with $20,000 and 150 grams of gold returned to Arab traveller at Dubai Airport Terminal 1

Dubai Police have returned a lost bag containing $20,000 in cash and 150 grams of gold to an Arab traveller who was hours away from boarding a flight to Saudi Arabia.

The black bag, which also contained various foreign currencies, multiple mobile phones, and official personal documents, was discovered by an airport employee in an open area of Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 1.

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According to Colonel Abdullah Faisal Al Dosari, Director of the Terminal 1 Security Department, the owner had not yet filed a lost property report, prompting security staff to form a dedicated team to trace her identity and movements through the airport.

"The operations room was notified and the necessary procedures were taken to locate the bag's owner," Colonel Al Dosari said. "It turned out she was about to leave the country for Saudi Arabia. She was extremely worried about losing her bag, unsure how to proceed, and afraid of missing her flight."

Officers tracked down the passenger inside the terminal shortly before her departure. After completing the standard legal procedures and verifying her ownership permits and documentation, the department handed over the belongings.

The passenger expressed her gratitude to the airport security team before departing for Saudi Arabia, noting that she had feared the loss would disrupt her travel plans.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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