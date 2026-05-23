Swift action at Terminal 1 leads to recovery of lost handbag containing silver bullion
Dubai: A routine patrol at Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 1 turned into a high-value recovery mission after Dubai Police successfully traced and returned a lost handbag containing silver bars worth around Dh2 million to its owner.
The incident unfolded when an Asian passenger alerted a foot patrol officer in the departure hall that he had misplaced a black handbag shortly before boarding his flight.
Following the report, the operations room immediately activated search protocols and reviewed the passenger’s movement within the terminal. Multiple foot patrol units were deployed across key areas of the airport to track down the missing item.
After an extensive search, officers located the handbag and conducted a verification process. Inside, they discovered silver bars with an estimated value of Dh2 million.
Dubai Police confirmed that ownership documents were checked before the item was officially handed over to the passenger, following standard legal procedures and issuance of an official receipt.
The traveller expressed gratitude to Dubai Police, praising the speed of response and professionalism demonstrated by the General Department of Airport Security teams.
The recovery highlights Dubai Police’s continued focus on rapid response, operational efficiency and safeguarding passenger belongings within one of the world’s busiest international airports.