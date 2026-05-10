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Dubai Police cuts patrol crashes by 28%, honours 94 drivers

Safe Driving Stars initiative rewards excellence in road safety and fleet readiness

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Dubai Police honours 94 safe drivers as patrol vehicle accidents fall by 28 per cent across Dubai
Dubai Police honours 94 safe drivers as patrol vehicle accidents fall by 28 per cent across Dubai
Dubai Police

Dubai: Dubai Police has achieved a 28 per cent reduction in traffic accidents involving police vehicles in recent years, crediting the decline to intensive awareness campaigns, specialised driver training programmes, and the adoption of advanced technologies to improve patrol deployment, emergency response, and fleet readiness.

The achievement was highlighted during a ceremony honouring winners of the eighth edition of the “Safe Driving Stars” initiative, organised by the Insurance Department at the General Department of Transport and Rescue in cooperation with Juma Al Majid and Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company.

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The event, held at the Dubai Police Officers Club, was attended by Major General Hareb Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs, alongside assistant commanders-in-chief, directors of general departments and police stations, officers, employees, and representatives of partner organisations.

Brigadier Samira Abdullah Al Ali, Director of the Insurance Department at the General Department of Transport and Rescue, said the initiative reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to recognising outstanding employees and promoting a culture of responsibility, discipline, and safe driving.

She added that the ceremony marked the culmination of extensive efforts inspired by the directives of Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, noting that every aspect of the event was designed to send a clear message to the honourees: “You deserve this recognition and more.”

Suliman Al Zaben, Director of Hyundai – UAE, praised Dubai Police’s efforts in promoting road safety awareness and encouraging responsible driving behaviour across the community. He said support for the “Safe Driving Stars” initiative reflects a shared commitment to safety, innovation, sustainability, and community wellbeing.

During the ceremony, Major General Al Shamsi, accompanied by Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, Major General Rashid Al Falasi, Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue, Brigadier Nabil Abdullah Al Redha, Deputy Director of the department, and Brigadier Samira Al Ali, honoured 94 exemplary drivers from various police sectors.

The winners included 11 drivers in the Bronze Category, 11 in the Silver Category, 24 in the Gold Category, 24 in the Platinum Category, and 24 in the Diamond Category.

Dubai Police also recognised top-performing general departments, with the General Department of Transport and Rescue receiving the Gold Category Shield, the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency winning Silver, and the General Department of Anti-Narcotics securing Bronze.

At the police station level, Al Raffa Police Station won Gold in Group A, followed by Jebel Ali Police Station with Silver and Al Rashidiya Police Station with Bronze. In Group B, Al Faqa’a Police Station secured Gold, Hatta Police Station won Silver, and Lahbab Police Station took Bronze.

The ceremony also honoured three Dubai Police employees under the “Our Fleet is Our Responsibility” category, which focuses on field inspections and assessing fleet readiness.

Major General Al Shamsi further recognised the most active users of the “iServe” smart car-sharing service, which enables Dubai Police employees to access and operate shared vehicles through a smart application. The initiative’s partners, Juma Al Majid Genesis and Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company, were also honoured.

Major General Al Shamsi praised the drivers’ commitment to traffic laws and road safety, stressing that the “Safe Driving Stars” initiative plays a key role in reducing traffic accidents while reinforcing Dubai Police’s commitment to recognising excellence and strengthening institutional leadership.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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