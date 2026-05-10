The achievement was highlighted during a ceremony honouring winners of the eighth edition of the “Safe Driving Stars” initiative, organised by the Insurance Department at the General Department of Transport and Rescue in cooperation with Juma Al Majid and Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company.

She added that the ceremony marked the culmination of extensive efforts inspired by the directives of Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, noting that every aspect of the event was designed to send a clear message to the honourees: “You deserve this recognition and more.”

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.