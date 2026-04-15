Over 80 drivers attend awareness session under ‘Year Without Accidents’ campaign
Dubai: Dubai Police have stepped up efforts to enhance road safety, delivering a targeted traffic awareness lecture to more than 80 taxi drivers as part of the “Year Without Accidents” campaign.
Brigadier Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic, said educating drivers remains a key priority, particularly taxi drivers who spend long hours behind the wheel and form a crucial part of Dubai’s transport network. He stressed that strict compliance with traffic laws plays a significant role in reducing accidents and ensuring the safety of all road users.
The session, conducted by the Traffic Awareness Department at Dubai Taxi headquarters, addressed a range of core safety practices. Drivers were reminded of the importance of adhering to speed limits, maintaining safe distances, and avoiding distractions such as mobile phone use while driving.
The lecture also focused on pedestrian safety at crossings, lane discipline, proper navigation through intersections and traffic signals, and the need for regular vehicle maintenance, especially tyres and brakes. Officials highlighted that these measures are essential to preventing accidents and protecting both motorists and the public.
Speakers further warned against reckless driving behaviours, including sudden braking and unsafe lane changes, underscoring the importance of responsible driving, particularly during peak hours and in high-traffic areas.
During the session, participants were introduced to Dubai Police’s Traffic Safety Platform and encouraged to access its educational resources via a QR code, aimed at promoting safer driving habits and strengthening overall traffic awareness.
Brigadier bin Suwaidan reaffirmed Dubai Police’s commitment to continuing awareness initiatives in partnership with relevant stakeholders, with the goal of improving road safety standards and supporting safer roads across the emirate.