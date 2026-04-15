Brigadier Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic, said educating drivers remains a key priority, particularly taxi drivers who spend long hours behind the wheel and form a crucial part of Dubai’s transport network. He stressed that strict compliance with traffic laws plays a significant role in reducing accidents and ensuring the safety of all road users.

The lecture also focused on pedestrian safety at crossings, lane discipline, proper navigation through intersections and traffic signals, and the need for regular vehicle maintenance, especially tyres and brakes. Officials highlighted that these measures are essential to preventing accidents and protecting both motorists and the public.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.