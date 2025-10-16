GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dubai Police launches ‘Aman Roads’ platform to foster safe driving at Gitex

The platform is part of the broader Dubai Traffic Safety Strategy 2030

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Aman Roads offers an array of interactive features, from practical safety tips and real-life awareness videos to detailed accident statistics and reports
Aman Roads offers an array of interactive features, from practical safety tips and real-life awareness videos to detailed accident statistics and reports
Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Police has unveiled the ‘Aman Roads’ Smart Platform at Gitex Global 2025, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre — a bold step toward making the city’s roads safer and fostering a culture of responsible driving.

The platform is part of the broader Dubai Traffic Safety Strategy 2030, which aims to significantly reduce traffic accidents, injuries, and fatalities, positioning Dubai among the safest cities in the world for motorists and pedestrians alike.

Available in both Arabic and English, Aman Roads offers an array of interactive features, from practical safety tips and real-life awareness videos to detailed accident statistics and reports. The platform also empowers residents to report reckless driving directly to Dubai Police, creating a community-driven approach to road safety.

Designed for all segments of society — including drivers, pedestrians, and students — Aman Roads also opens the door for businesses to collaborate with Dubai Police on employee safety training. By harnessing smart data analysis, the platform identifies high-risk areas, informs safer decision-making, and contributes to reducing accident rates in line with Dubai’s long-term safety goals.

Dubai Police emphasises that raising traffic awareness can reduce accidents by up to 30 per cent, and Aman Roads seeks to reinforce this message by encouraging every road user to take shared responsibility.

Residents can explore the platform’s interactive services and join the collective effort toward safer roads by visiting amanroads.gov.ae.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Visitors at the Gitex Global 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

UAE's 'Eye' AI makes work permit process easier

1m read
Dubai Police unveils AI biometric tunnel at GITEX 2025

Dubai Police unveils AI biometric tunnel at GITEX 2025

1m read
Dubai unveils next-generation Invest in Dubai platform

Dubai unveils next-generation Invest in Dubai platform

3m read
du launches AI Park, National Hybrid AI at GITEX 2025

du launches AI Park, National Hybrid AI at GITEX 2025

2m read