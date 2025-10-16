The platform is part of the broader Dubai Traffic Safety Strategy 2030
Dubai: Dubai Police has unveiled the ‘Aman Roads’ Smart Platform at Gitex Global 2025, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre — a bold step toward making the city’s roads safer and fostering a culture of responsible driving.
The platform is part of the broader Dubai Traffic Safety Strategy 2030, which aims to significantly reduce traffic accidents, injuries, and fatalities, positioning Dubai among the safest cities in the world for motorists and pedestrians alike.
Available in both Arabic and English, Aman Roads offers an array of interactive features, from practical safety tips and real-life awareness videos to detailed accident statistics and reports. The platform also empowers residents to report reckless driving directly to Dubai Police, creating a community-driven approach to road safety.
Designed for all segments of society — including drivers, pedestrians, and students — Aman Roads also opens the door for businesses to collaborate with Dubai Police on employee safety training. By harnessing smart data analysis, the platform identifies high-risk areas, informs safer decision-making, and contributes to reducing accident rates in line with Dubai’s long-term safety goals.
Dubai Police emphasises that raising traffic awareness can reduce accidents by up to 30 per cent, and Aman Roads seeks to reinforce this message by encouraging every road user to take shared responsibility.
Residents can explore the platform’s interactive services and join the collective effort toward safer roads by visiting amanroads.gov.ae.
