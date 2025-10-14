Self-Driving Dubai Police robot 'DPR 02' to be deployed for its first mission at Global Village

Dubai Police has officially introduced the DPR 02, an advanced autonomous robotic patrol, marking a significant step in the emirate's push for a smarter, safer future. The new self-driving unit was unveiled at the GITEX Global 2025 technology exhibition in the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The announcement was made during a press conference attended by several high-ranking officers, including Major General Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, Director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence; Brigadier Turki Abdulrahman bin Fares, Director of the General Department of Operations; and Brigadier Mansour Yousef Al Gargaawi, Director of the General Department of Administrative Affairs. Engineer Farid Al Jouhari from Micropolis, Dubai Police’s strategic partner in the development of the patrol, was also present.

Its design allows it to maneuver easily in both crowded urban settings and open environments, ensuring swift response and effective area coverage. By deploying the DPR 02 at Global Village, Dubai Police is using artificial intelligence and modern technology to enhance performance, speed up response times, and sustain its position as a global pioneer in community-focused safety innovation.

According to Dubai Police, the robotic unit is intended to complement human officers. Its intelligent systems provide full situational awareness, offering officers data-based insights for rapid decision-making and enhancing overall security coverage.

This robotic patrol represents the latest generation of policing technology, engineered for high operational readiness and continuous performance. It is capable of fully autonomous movement and maintains a direct, real-time connection to the Command and Control Centre. This connectivity is designed to ensure faster response times and higher precision in all field operations.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.