LEPAS showcases the future of intelligent mobility

Performance in every scenario

The LEPAS Global Journey of Elegant Drive was a long distance, interactive road experience that demonstrated the real-world performance, intelligence and elegance of the LEPAS L8, the perfect SUV for urban elites.

Starting in Shanghai, participants embarked on a nearly 1,000km route that spanned urban streets, expansive highways and winding mountain roads. Along the way, the L8 demonstrated its all-round capability, seamlessly adapting to changing conditions while maintaining a balance of precision, comfort and control.

Beyond pure performance, the drives were designed as interactive experiences, blending technology with emotion to illustrate LEPAS’s Drive Your Elegance philosophy. The journey was documented in real time through digital storytelling, drone footage and social media posts.

Intelligent mobility brought to life

Pushing the boundaries even further, LEPAS reimagined the traditional test drive with a one-of-a-kind Fun Test Drive experience, which turned mobility into a lifestyle journey.

Drivers became active explorers across five themed zones, discovering how the LEPAS L8, L6, and L4 come to life in real-world settings.

At the outdoor coffee corner, guests enjoyed hand-brewed coffee powered by the L8’s external power outlet, demonstrating the convenience and sophistication of new energy vehicles in everyday life.

In the Exquisite Space Challenge, they discovered the vehicle’s spacious comfort, while the Urban Driving Challenge Zone simulated city traffic to highlight stability, acceleration and safety intelligence.

The Smart Parking Zone showcased the vehicle’s Automatic Parking Assist (APA) function, and the Static Appreciation Zone offered a closer look at LEPAS’ design language, from the Leopard Aesthetics of its body lines to its luxurious interiors.

Innovation without boundaries

During LEPAS DAY, part of the summit, LEPAS launched its Global Elegant Lifestyle Partner Programme, inviting users and key opinion leaders worldwide to co-create 100 lifestyle scenarios that bring the brand’s philosophy to life. The initiative turned customers into collaborators, shaping how elegance is expressed through design, technology and everyday living.

Through interactive challenges, design feedback sessions and digital communities, LEPAS is building a global ecosystem where mobility becomes part of modern culture. These initiatives reflect the brand’s commitment to innovation, sustainability and human connection, proving that technology achieves its greatest purpose when it inspires people to move forward together.

Redefining elegant mobility

With an approach that unites safety, lifestyle and intelligent innovation, LEPAS is transforming what it means to drive with elegance. Each experience – from long-distance journeys to immersive test drives – expresses the brand’s belief that true progress is not just about how we move, but how mobility enriches life. As LEPAS continues its global journey, it stands as a symbol of sustainable sophistication, redefining the future of intelligent mobility.