Indian man honoured after returning Dh100,000 found in Dubai parking lot

Al Raffa Police praise honesty after lost cash was returned to owner in 3 hours
Al Raffa Police Station in Dubai honoured Mohammed Ali Sherakal Mohi, an Indian national, for his honesty after he found Dh100,000 in a parking lot and handed it over to the police station. The money was returned to its owner, who was unaware of his loss, within just three hours.
Colonel Ahmed Obaid bin Hudaiba, Director of Al Raffa Police Station, along with his deputy Colonel Saleh Hassan Al Marzouqi and Captain Ali Haji Al Balushi, Head of the Customer Happiness Section at Al Raffa Police Station, received and honoured Mohi for his honesty.
Colonel bin Hudaiba affirmed that Dubai Police always seek to honour community members for their integrity and commitment to handing over lost property to police stations so that it can be returned to its owners, noting that this reflects the positive image of safety and security in UAE society. He praised Mohi's honesty and dedication to turning the money over to the police station for return to its rightful owner.
The incident began when the owner of the money, a private company owner in the shipping business, went to a bank and withdrew Dh200,000, placing it in a paper envelope. He then hurried to his car without closing the envelope properly. A bundle containing Dh100,000 fell out without him noticing. He got into his car and left the location.
Afterwards, Mohi arrived at the parking lot and was surprised to find the money in front of him. He photographed the money and the location where he found it, then headed to Al Raffa Police Station and handed over the money, showing the police the exact location.
Al Raffa Police Station conducted an investigation and successfully identified the owner of the money. Within three hours, the station contacted the owner, who was surprised to learn that he had dropped the money without realising it. He came to the station and received the money.
The owner expressed his deep gratitude to Dubai Police and to the young man who found the money, praising the level of safety and security in the emirate of Dubai.