Gulf News returns with the second edition of its UAE Summer Road Safety Campaign

This year's campaign is supported by InsuranceMarket.ae and Michelin, bringing together experts in insurance and mobility to highlight the simple yet essential measures that can help reduce risks on the road. Over the coming weeks, readers can expect practical advice, expert insights, videos, and digital content covering everything from tyre care and vehicle maintenance to defensive driving, emergency preparedness, and the importance of adequate insurance protection. Running until the end of August, the 360-degree campaign focuses on raising awareness about everything that could threaten your safety on the road.