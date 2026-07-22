Gulf News returns with the second edition of its UAE Summer Road Safety Campaign

Campaign with Michelin and InsuranceMarket.ae to raise awareness of steps to reduce risks
As another UAE summer brings soaring temperatures and more demanding driving conditions, Gulf News is launching the second edition of its Summer Road Safety Campaign, renewing its commitment to keeping motorists informed, prepared and safe throughout one of the year's most challenging driving seasons.
This year's campaign is supported by InsuranceMarket.ae and Michelin, bringing together experts in insurance and mobility to highlight the simple yet essential measures that can help reduce risks on the road. Over the coming weeks, readers can expect practical advice, expert insights, videos, and digital content covering everything from tyre care and vehicle maintenance to defensive driving, emergency preparedness, and the importance of adequate insurance protection. Running until the end of August, the 360-degree campaign focuses on raising awareness about everything that could threaten your safety on the road.
For InsuranceMarket.ae, road safety extends well beyond financial protection. The company believes that informed motorists and preventive action are the strongest safeguards against road incidents.
"Road safety begins with the choices we make every day," says Avinash Babur, Founder & CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae. "While insurance provides peace of mind when the unexpected happens, no policy can replace a life or undo an accident. That's why prevention must always come first.
Responsible driving, a well-maintained vehicle, and appropriate insurance cover work together to protect what matters most, so that every journey ends with everyone arriving home safely.
With tyres serving as the only point of contact between a vehicle and the road, regular inspections, correct tyre pressure and timely replacement become even more critical during periods of intense heat. Michelin considers tyre safety as one part of a broader approach to road safety that combines innovation, driver awareness and responsible road use.
“As the UAE continues to advance smarter mobility, road safety must evolve with the way people move every day," says Cédric Binoit, Managing Director and Vice President of Marketing & Sales, Michelin MENA. "At Michelin, we believe technology and awareness must work together. Tyres are becoming more advanced, vehicles are becoming smarter, and infrastructure is becoming more connected, but safer roads still depend on everyday decisions made by drivers, pedestrians and all road users.
"Through our partnership with Gulf News as part of the Summer Road Safety Campaign, we are reinforcing the importance of educating motorists and raising awareness of tyre safety, preventive maintenance and responsible driving during the region's demanding summer conditions.
Campaigns like these serve as an important reminder that when responsible behaviour keeps pace with technology, safer journeys follow.
Through its second edition, the Gulf News Summer Road Safety Campaign continues to bring together trusted industry leaders with a common goal: encouraging safer driving habits and helping motorists make informed decisions before they get behind the wheel.
As summer places additional demands on both drivers and vehicles, the campaign aims to reinforce that road safety is a shared responsibility, one that begins with preparation, awareness, and everyday choices.