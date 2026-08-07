Motorists urged to follow traffic laws to reduce summer road accidents
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Interior has issued six essential safety guidelines for motorists as part of its "Accident-Free Summer" campaign, aimed at reducing road accidents and raising awareness among road users during the summer months.
The ministry stressed that complying with traffic laws is the most effective way to prevent crashes, urging drivers to observe posted speed limits, follow road signs and adapt their driving to summer weather conditions.
It said safe driving practices are critical to protecting road users during periods of high temperatures and increased travel.
Motorists were also advised to take regular breaks during long journeys to avoid fatigue, which can impair concentration and reaction times.
The ministry further warned against distractions such as using mobile phones while driving, describing inattentive driving as one of the leading risks to road safety, and called on all road users to help make the summer season safer for everyone.