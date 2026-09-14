How UAE cut traffic deaths by 74 per cent between 2011 and 2025

UAE's Interior Ministry ramps up efforts to build safer, accident-free roads nationwide
The Ministry of Interior has revealed in its latest statistics that traffic-related fatalities in the UAE fell by 74 per cent between 2011 and 2025, reflecting the effectiveness of an integrated traffic safety system built around effective governance, advanced legislation, smart enforcement, AI-powered monitoring, infrastructure development, and national seasonal awareness programmes and campaigns organised by the Ministry and its affiliated police departments.
The Ministry of Interior continues to intensify its field and public-awareness efforts to help create safer, accident-free roads across the UAE, in cooperation with the General Police Commands and a number of relevant government and private-sector entities. These efforts are contributing to a further reduction in the human and material losses resulting from traffic accidents.
In line with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership, the UAE, represented by the Ministry of Interior, is supporting efforts to enhance road safety and achieve the global target of halving road traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2030.
Under the guidance and close follow-up of Lt. Gen. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and through the Ministry’s field and awareness efforts to create safer, accident-free roads across the country, in cooperation with the General Police Commands and relevant government and private-sector entities, traffic accident fatalities in the UAE declined by 74 per cent between 2011 and 2025.
This progress has been achieved through an integrated system based on effective governance, advanced legislation, smart enforcement, AI-powered monitoring, infrastructure development, and the implementation of national road-safety awareness programmes.
Brig. Eng. Hussein Ahmed Al Harthy, Chairman of the Federal Traffic Council at the Ministry of Interior, stressed the readiness and proactive capabilities of the UAE’s traffic management system in dealing with various conditions and challenges.
He said the country’s traffic system operates with a high degree of efficiency and has the capacity to respond rapidly, supported by close coordination among the relevant authorities and a unified team approach aimed at achieving the highest levels of road safety.
In a media statement, Al Harthy said the Federal Traffic Council has business-continuity plans in place with relevant authorities and partners to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of traffic services efficiently across the UAE and to strengthen preparedness under various circumstances.
The Council seeks to contribute to the Ministry of Interior’s strategy, which is based on a vision of making the UAE one of the world’s leading countries in security and safety. This includes enabling safe mobility through modern traffic systems, enhancing the efficiency of infrastructure, and improving services related to traffic safety.
The Council also monitors key performance indicators linked to the strategy, foremost among them the “We the UAE 2031” indicator, which aims to place the country among the world’s top three nations in terms of road fatalities.
It also monitors national and strategic indicators related to traffic fatalities and accidents, while approving unified traffic campaigns and initiatives to be implemented across all emirates.
“Summer Without Accidents” 2026 campaign successfully concludes
As part of its field and public-awareness efforts, the Ministry of Interior, represented by the Federal Traffic Council, has successfully concluded its third traffic safety campaign of 2026, held under the slogan “Summer Without Accidents”.
The campaign formed part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to enhance road safety and reduce accidents and injuries during the summer season, targeting all road users and motorists.
The campaign coincided with the summer holiday and travel season, when greater awareness of the precautions required to ensure the safety of vehicles and road users is particularly important.
These measures included checking tyre safety and carrying out regular vehicle maintenance, complying with permitted load limits on vehicle roofs, ensuring that loads do not exceed 60 centimetres in height, checking the proper functioning of lighting systems and turn signals, and ensuring that no flammable materials are left inside vehicles.
1. Tyre safety and vehicle maintenance
Raising awareness of the risks associated with high temperatures, damaged tyres and neglecting regular vehicle maintenance.
2. Field presence and enforcement
Deploying police patrols on external roads and using smart systems to detect and address dangerous traffic violations.
3. Community awareness
Delivering multilingual awareness messages to all segments of society to strengthen a culture of safe driving.
Under the principle that “road safety is a shared responsibility, and security preparedness and smart systems are always complemented by drivers’ commitment and respect for road rules,” the campaign focused on improving compliance with traffic laws, observing designated speed limits, maintaining a safe distance between vehicles, and raising awareness of the dangers of leaving children unattended inside vehicles.
These efforts are designed to strengthen a culture of safe driving and contribute to reducing traffic accidents on the UAE’s roads.
The campaign was implemented in cooperation with the General Police Commands, strategic partners and relevant road-safety authorities across the UAE. Awareness messages were disseminated through various social media platforms in Arabic, English and Urdu, ensuring that they reached the widest possible segment of the community.
The initiative reinforces the culture of safe driving and supports the UAE’s national road-safety targets.