UAE minister thanks teachers ahead of World Teachers’ Day as AI places new responsibilities on educators

Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar says academic staff are key partners in shaping future generations
Dubai: Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, has thanked teachers and academic professionals across the UAE ahead of World Teachers’ Day on October 5,
In a statement marking the occasion, the minister describing them as key partners in preparing future generations and strengthening the country’s competitiveness in the knowledge economy.
“We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to teaching staff and academic and administrative professionals across the UAE’s schools and higher education institutions, as well as to the pioneers who carried the message of education during the early years of the UAE’s journey. The lasting impact they have made on their students provides the foundation upon which we continue to build the future of our nation," he said.
Dr Al Awar noted that rapid global advances in artificial intelligence are placing new responsibilities on the education system and its professionals. They must continuously develop their capabilities, keep pace with emerging technologies and harness them to enhance the educational process, he said, as an integral part of the UAE’s readiness for the future.
Dr Al Awar said: “This year’s World Teachers’ Day comes at a time when the UAE’s education system is undergoing significant transformation, bringing schools closer to universities and research centres, while aligning higher education outcomes with labour market needs and the aspirations of the national economy. “
“The national talent, research and innovations emerging from our universities today have their foundations in the classroom and in the capabilities and critical thinking skills that teachers instil in their students from their earliest years.”
He added: “Since the establishment of the UAE, our wise leadership has made investing in people a consistent strategic priority, with education at the forefront of the national agenda. In line with this approach, we are working to develop a flexible and integrated higher education system in which all stakeholders play complementary roles, and whose graduates possess the knowledge, skills, competence and excellence required for the future.”
Dr Al Awar said his work across the higher education and labour market portfolios gives him a close view of how quickly skills requirements are changing.
“We closely monitor the rapid evolution of skills requirements, particularly with the growth of emerging sectors such as the digital economy, renewable energy and advanced industries. This underscores the importance of lifelong learning and critical thinking, as well as connecting acquired skills with practical, real-world applications,” he said.
The minister stressed that preparing future generations is a shared national responsibility.
Families support and encourage their children, schools provide engaging learning environments, universities make their laboratories and research resources available to students, and employers offer appropriate opportunities for training, employment and professional development.