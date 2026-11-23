QS summit in Abu Dhabi highlights future skills, innovation and changing workplace demands
Abu Dhabi: More than 400 higher education leaders, policymakers, researchers and industry representatives have gathered in Abu Dhabi for the QS Higher Ed Summit: Middle East 2026 to discuss how universities can prepare graduates for changing job markets and technology-driven economies.
Held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, the three-day summit opened on Sunday at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal and runs until November 24.
Hosted by Khalifa University of Science and Technology and organised by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), the summit focuses on how universities can strengthen education, research and industry partnerships to meet the demands of rapidly changing economies.
The summit, themed ‘Future-Ready Universities. Future-Ready Economies’, comes at a time when artificial intelligence, technological advances and changing workplace requirements are reshaping the skills employers need.
The opening ceremony was attended by Mohamed Taj Eddine Ahmed Alqadi, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK); Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, president of Khalifa University; and senior representatives of QS and the regional and international higher education community.
Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, said universities played a vital role in preparing talent for changing economies.
“In the UAE, we are working to strengthen the links between higher education, skills development, research and employment to ensure graduates are equipped for the opportunities of the future,” he said.
Al Awar said the summit offered a platform for universities and employers to exchange expertise, build partnerships and explore how artificial intelligence and innovation could improve education.
He added that the UAE's focus was on developing a higher education system that supports economic competitiveness and delivers lasting benefits to society.
Mohamed Alqadi, chairman of ADEK, said developing talent capable of contributing to Abu Dhabi's growth remained a priority as the emirate continued to evolve.
“Through closer collaboration across our education system, we can provide students with clear pathways to pursue their aspirations and achieve their full potential,” he said.
Alqadi said universities played a key role in turning students' potential into skills and capabilities that support communities and Abu Dhabi's long-term development.
Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri welcomed delegates to the emirate, highlighting its growing role in research, innovation and talent development.
“Universities sit at the intersection of talent, knowledge and opportunity. By bringing together education, research and collaboration, they can help societies respond to emerging challenges while creating the foundations for sustainable economic growth,” he said.
Dr Ashwin Fernandes, chair of QS India and vice-president of strategic and international engagement, said universities in the UAE were helping drive innovation and economic transformation.
He said discussions at the summit focused on how higher education institutions could support national priorities, develop talent, advance research and prepare for an economy increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence.
The opening ceremony also featured Jason Newman, chief commercial officer of QS, and Professor Ghassan Aouad, chair of the QS Global Advisory Committee for the Middle East and chancellor of Abu Dhabi University.
Panel discussions, keynote speeches and workshops explored how universities can support economic growth, prepare students for an AI-driven workplace and strengthen ties with government and industry.
Other topics included changes in graduate management education, the growing use of short courses and professional certificates, lifelong learning, the impact of AI on teaching and learning, and the leadership skills universities need to keep pace with changing job markets.
Khalifa University's hosting of the summit reflects its focus on connecting education and research with innovation, industry partnerships and the UAE's wider development goals.