UAE Award in Higher Education attracts strong interest with 1,300 nominations in its first edition

59 universities join UAE initiative to showcase academic and research excellence
The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) announced that the UAE Award in Higher Education has received 1,300 nominations from 59 universities, as well as research organisations and several government, semi-government and private entities. The ministry has also extended the nomination deadline for the award’s inaugural edition to 27 November 2026, giving interested organisations more time to participate and encouraging universities and higher education institutions to submit nominations across the award’s various categories.
The extension follows the strong interest generated by the award since its launch and the positive response from universities and organisations involved in higher education and scientific research. This engagement reflects their commitment to showcasing their experiences and achievements in education, scientific research and innovation, while highlighting projects and initiatives that have contributed to improving institutional performance.
The UAE Award in Higher Education is a national initiative launched by MoHESR in early 2026 under the patronage of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council. The award aims to recognise excellence and innovation in the UAE’s higher education and scientific research sector and highlight pioneering models that contribute to building a future-ready higher education system, supporting the national economy, enhancing students’ readiness for the labour market and strengthening the UAE’s position as a global hub for knowledge and innovation.
Fatima Al Houti, Director of the Strategy and Future Department at MoHESR, said the number of nominations received so far reflects the momentum generated by the award across the higher education and scientific research sector. She noted that the participation of 59 universities and several other organisations in its inaugural edition is a positive indication of the sector’s interest in initiatives that provide opportunities to showcase achievements and share successful experiences.
She said: “We are delighted by the strong response to the inaugural UAE Award in Higher Education from higher education and technical and vocational education institutions, research organisations and other relevant entities. This engagement reflects the considerable efforts these institutions are making to develop their academic programmes, research projects and innovative initiatives. We hope the award will help bring these achievements to wider attention, encourage the exchange of outstanding experiences and promote the adoption of successful practices.”
Al Houti added: “We encourage universities and institutions that have not yet participated to take advantage of the extended nomination deadline of 27 November, explore the award’s categories and criteria, and submit nominations that reflect their achievements. We also invite participating institutions to encourage their students, faculty members and researchers to apply for the categories dedicated to them. Every successful initiative or innovative project deserves an opportunity to be recognised and have its impact highlighted.”
The award seeks to foster positive competition among higher education institutions, encourage continuous improvement and enhance the quality of academic programmes and educational and research outcomes. It also aims to recognise the contributions of students, academics and partners to the sector’s development.
The UAE Award in Higher Education comprises four main categories and 18 subcategories: Leading Universities and Higher Education and Vocational Education Institutions (Leadership), Transformative Higher Education Projects (Future Readiness), Higher Education Pioneers (Pioneers), and Influential Higher Education Partners (National Impact).
Institutions, students, academics, researchers and partners can submit nominations across the award’s categories, subject to specific eligibility criteria and requirements. This approach aims to ensure a diverse range of nominations and highlight achievements in education, scientific research, innovation and impactful partnerships.
MoHESR renewed its invitation to higher education institutions, research organisations and other eligible entities to take advantage of the extended nomination period. The Ministry emphasised the importance of reviewing the eligibility requirements and evaluation criteria and selecting the categories best suited to the achievements and projects being nominated.
Further information is available on the award’s page on the ministry’s official website.
The ministry also highlighted its ongoing efforts to raise awareness of the award and engage with relevant institutions and organisations to broaden participation and attract more high-quality nominations. These efforts have included a series of awareness workshops attended by dozens of representatives from higher education institutions.