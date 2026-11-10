UAE Award in Higher Education attracts strong interest with 1,300 nominations in its first edition

Al Houti added: “We encourage universities and institutions that have not yet participated to take advantage of the extended nomination deadline of 27 November, explore the award’s categories and criteria, and submit nominations that reflect their achievements. We also invite participating institutions to encourage their students, faculty members and researchers to apply for the categories dedicated to them. Every successful initiative or innovative project deserves an opportunity to be recognised and have its impact highlighted.”

She said: “We are delighted by the strong response to the inaugural UAE Award in Higher Education from higher education and technical and vocational education institutions, research organisations and other relevant entities. This engagement reflects the considerable efforts these institutions are making to develop their academic programmes, research projects and innovative initiatives. We hope the award will help bring these achievements to wider attention, encourage the exchange of outstanding experiences and promote the adoption of successful practices.”

Fatima Al Houti, Director of the Strategy and Future Department at MoHESR, said the number of nominations received so far reflects the momentum generated by the award across the higher education and scientific research sector. She noted that the participation of 59 universities and several other organisations in its inaugural edition is a positive indication of the sector’s interest in initiatives that provide opportunities to showcase achievements and share successful experiences.

The UAE Award in Higher Education is a national initiative launched by MoHESR in early 2026 under the patronage of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council. The award aims to recognise excellence and innovation in the UAE’s higher education and scientific research sector and highlight pioneering models that contribute to building a future-ready higher education system, supporting the national economy, enhancing students’ readiness for the labour market and strengthening the UAE’s position as a global hub for knowledge and innovation.

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.