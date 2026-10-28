UAE universities shine in QS Arab Rankings 2027: Who made the top 10?

Commenting on the results, His Excellency Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, said: "The outstanding performance of UAE universities in the QS Arab Region Rankings reflects the progress of our higher education sector and the collective efforts of our academic institutions. We remain committed to enhancing the quality of educational outcomes, advancing scientific research and innovation, and ensuring that our graduates are equipped with the skills needed to contribute to building the UAE's future economy."