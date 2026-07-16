Country remains the region's top performer as higher education aligns with tomorrow's jobs
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has climbed to 17th place globally and retained its position as the highest-ranked country in the region in the QS World Future Skills Index 2027, highlighting the country’s efforts to align higher education with the needs of the future economy.
The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) said the latest ranking reflects the success of the UAE’s approach to developing a higher education system that supports economic growth and prepares graduates with skills needed for the changing labour market.
The UAE achieved an overall score of 86.5, improving from 29th place in last year’s index. It also ranked third globally in the Economic Transformation pillar with a score of nearly 99, reflecting the country’s ability to connect higher education with innovation, productivity and economic development.
Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, said the ranking is international recognition of the UAE’s higher education system and its role in supporting national development.
“The UAE’s higher education ecosystem is witnessing continuous progress, guided by a national vision centred on the quality of educational outcomes and stronger partnerships with economic sectors,” he said.
He added that the ministry remains committed to developing higher education programmes that keep pace with global changes and prepare students for priority sectors, while strengthening the competitiveness of the national economy.
Dr Al Awar also said international rankings help measure progress and identify areas for improvement. He noted that the ministry continues to work closely with universities, the private sector and international organisations, including QS, to improve academic policies and programmes.
Unlike traditional university rankings, the QS World Future Skills Index measures how well higher education systems prepare graduates with the skills required for future jobs and economic growth.
The index evaluates 89 countries across four areas: skills alignment, academic readiness, the future of work, and economic transformation. It examines how effectively higher education systems meet labour market needs and contribute to innovation and productivity.
According to the report, the UAE has strengthened its position by closely linking higher education, economic policies and workforce requirements. It also highlighted the country’s progress in artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure as key factors supporting future skills development.
The ministry noted that it has established a strategic partnership with QS to strengthen the global competitiveness of the UAE’s higher education sector. The collaboration supports the use of international data and analysis to improve academic programmes and provide a more comprehensive picture of the country’s higher education performance on the global stage.