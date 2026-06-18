UAE universities hit record QS Rankings 2027: Eight institutions achieve all-time highs

Khalifa University - 147th (record high, up from 177th) Ranks 87th for Citations per Faculty and 12th for International Faculty. Has climbed from the 401–410 band in 2017 over the past decade, an extraordinary rise spanning more than 250 places.

United Arab Emirates University - 217th (record high) Among the top 300 for a seventh consecutive year. Ranked 23rd for International Faculty and 79th for Employment Outcomes. Was in the 411–420 band in 2017.

American University of Sharjah - 258th (record high) In the top 300 for the second consecutive year. Ranked 5th for International Faculty and 14th for International Students. Climbed from 441–450 in 2017.

University of Sharjah - 299th (first-ever top-300 entry) Ranked 10th for International Faculty and 199th for Citations per Faculty - second only to Khalifa University in the UAE in that area. Improved in Employer Reputation, Academic Reputation, and International Research

Network. Was in the 651–700 band a decade ago.