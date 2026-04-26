Growth driven by stronger research output and expanding global collaboration
Al Ain: The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has achieved a new academic milestone, ranking first in the UAE, third in the GCC, and 55th in Asia according to the 2026 THE Asia University Rankings.
This accomplishment reflects the University’s strong position as a leading national institution contributing to the future of higher education, research, and innovation.
Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President and Chancellor of United Arab Emirates University, affirmed that this achievement represents the result of a longstanding journey since the University’s establishment as the first comprehensive national university in the UAE. He emphasized its enduring mission to shape human capital and advance knowledge.
He stated: “The University’s ranking as the top institution in the UAE and its advancement among leading Asian universities reflect its deep commitment to its academic and national mission, as well as its dedication to promoting a culture of excellence, innovation, and research, in alignment with the vision of our wise leadership to invest in people and knowledge.
As we mark the Golden Jubilee, we reflect on a rich legacy of achievements and look forward to a more impactful and pioneering future, where the University continues to serve as a beacon of knowledge and intellect, and as an active partner in sustainable development both nationally and globally.”
Professor Ahmed Ali Al Raeesi, Vice Chancellor of United Arab Emirates University, stated that this achievement reflects the University’s integrated institutional efforts to develop its academic and research systems, enhance the quality of education and research in line with international standards, and strengthen its position as a leading research university regionally and globally.
He added that UAEU continues to contribute to preparing national cadres capable of leading the future and supporting a knowledge-based economy and sustainable development in the UAE.
This ranking reaffirms UAEU’s commitment to providing world-class education and research, strengthening innovation ecosystems, and fostering an inclusive academic environment that prepares graduates to compete regionally and globally. It also highlights the University’s active role in community service and in advancing the UAE’s sustainable development goals and future vision.
The 2026 THE Asia University Rankings are based on 18 carefully calibrated performance indicators, providing a comprehensive and balanced comparison of universities worldwide. These indicators are grouped into five areas: teaching (the learning environment); research environment (volume, income, and reputation); research quality (citation impact, research strength, excellence, and influence); international outlook (staff, students, and global collaboration); and industry (income and patents).
This achievement stands as a testament to UAEU’s integrated institutional performance and its ability to balance educational excellence with research impact, community engagement, and international collaboration, further strengthening its position among leading universities regionally and globally.
It also builds on UAEU’s strong record of academic and research excellence, reinforcing its vital role in supporting a knowledge-based economy, empowering future generations, and contributing to a sustainable and prosperous future, while enhancing the UAE’s position as a global hub for education and innovation.