Air Arabia resumes limited UAE flights across Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa
Dubai: Air Arabia has resumed a limited number of flights to and from the UAE, operating across select routes in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, subject to operational and regulatory approvals, according to a travel update issued on June 5.
Passengers can book available services through the airline’s website, mobile app or authorised travel agents. Those whose flights were previously cancelled may also rebook, provided they have not yet used their modification or refund option.
Services are currently running from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah to destinations across the Middle East, Gulf and South Asia, including:
Bahrain
Oman (Muscat, Salalah)
Qatar (Doha)
Jordan (Amman)
Lebanon (Beirut)
Iraq (Baghdad, Basra, Erbil, Najaf)
Saudi Arabia (Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and other cities)
The network also includes:
Kuwait
Pakistan (Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and others)
India (Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad and more)
The airline is operating limited services to key destinations in Africa and Asia, including:
Egypt (Cairo, Alexandria)
Ethiopia (Addis Ababa)
Kenya (Nairobi)
Georgia (Tbilisi)
Armenia (Yerevan)
In Europe, flights are available to:
Athens
Milan Bergamo
Rome
Prague
Munich
Vienna services are scheduled to resume from June 25.
Operations also include:
Turkey (Istanbul, Trabzon)
Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur)
Thailand (Bangkok, Phuket)
Maldives (Malé)
Air Arabia continues limited services to:
Kazakhstan (Almaty)
Russia (Moscow-Domodedovo, Kazan, Samara, Ufa)
Uzbekistan (Tashkent)
Ufa services are set to restart from September 2, while Yekaterinburg resumes in September.
Flights to London Gatwick are scheduled to resume from July 4, alongside continued operations to selected European destinations.
The airline confirmed the phased return of several international routes, including:
Vienna – StartingJune 25
London Gatwick – StartingJuly 4
Yekaterinburg – Starting September 1
Ufa – Starting September 2
Passengers affected by cancelled flights can choose from the following options:
One free date change within 30 days, excluding the Eid period
A full credit voucher
A full refund to the original payment method
The airline said customers experiencing difficulties with rebooking or refunds can contact customer support and request assistance from a live agent.
Passengers who booked directly through Air Arabia's website or mobile app can manage their reservations online, including changes and refund requests.
Customers who booked through travel agents are advised to contact their agent directly for assistance.
Air Arabia encouraged passengers to ensure their contact details are up to date to receive operational updates and notifications.
The airline said travellers should continue to monitor its official communication channels for the latest flight information and schedule changes.