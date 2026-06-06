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UAE travel update: Air Arabia expands global flight operations across major destinations

Air Arabia resumes limited UAE flights across Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Selective routes restart from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and RAK with phased global rollout
Selective routes restart from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and RAK with phased global rollout
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Dubai: Air Arabia has resumed a limited number of flights to and from the UAE, operating across select routes in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, subject to operational and regulatory approvals, according to a travel update issued on June 5.

Passengers can book available services through the airline’s website, mobile app or authorised travel agents. Those whose flights were previously cancelled may also rebook, provided they have not yet used their modification or refund option.

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Flights operating from UAE hubs

Services are currently running from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah to destinations across the Middle East, Gulf and South Asia, including:

  • Bahrain

  • Oman (Muscat, Salalah)

  • Qatar (Doha)

  • Jordan (Amman)

  • Lebanon (Beirut)

  • Iraq (Baghdad, Basra, Erbil, Najaf)

  • Saudi Arabia (Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and other cities)

The network also includes:

  • Kuwait

  • Pakistan (Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and others)

  • India (Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad and more)

Wider international network

The airline is operating limited services to key destinations in Africa and Asia, including:

  • Egypt (Cairo, Alexandria)

  • Ethiopia (Addis Ababa)

  • Kenya (Nairobi)

  • Georgia (Tbilisi)

  • Armenia (Yerevan)

In Europe, flights are available to:

  • Athens

  • Milan Bergamo

  • Rome

  • Prague

  • Munich

Vienna services are scheduled to resume from June 25.

Operations also include:

  • Turkey (Istanbul, Trabzon)

  • Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur)

  • Thailand (Bangkok, Phuket)

  • Maldives (Malé)

Russia and Central Asia routes

Air Arabia continues limited services to:

  • Kazakhstan (Almaty)

  • Russia (Moscow-Domodedovo, Kazan, Samara, Ufa)

  • Uzbekistan (Tashkent)

Ufa services are set to restart from September 2, while Yekaterinburg resumes in September.

Europe and UK updates

Flights to London Gatwick are scheduled to resume from July 4, alongside continued operations to selected European destinations.

Key route resumptions and launch dates

The airline confirmed the phased return of several international routes, including:

  • Vienna – StartingJune 25

  • London Gatwick – StartingJuly 4

  • Yekaterinburg – Starting September 1

  • Ufa – Starting September 2

Rebooking and refund options

Passengers affected by cancelled flights can choose from the following options:

  • One free date change within 30 days, excluding the Eid period

  • A full credit voucher

  • A full refund to the original payment method

The airline said customers experiencing difficulties with rebooking or refunds can contact customer support and request assistance from a live agent.

Managing bookings

Passengers who booked directly through Air Arabia's website or mobile app can manage their reservations online, including changes and refund requests.

Customers who booked through travel agents are advised to contact their agent directly for assistance.

Travellers urged to stay updated

Air Arabia encouraged passengers to ensure their contact details are up to date to receive operational updates and notifications.

The airline said travellers should continue to monitor its official communication channels for the latest flight information and schedule changes.

Related Topics:
UAE TraveltravelAir Arabia

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