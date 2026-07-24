GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
TRAVEL
TRAVEL

UAE travel alert: US, UK, Canada, Australia renew warnings for Middle East as Etihad, Qatar Airways update flights

Etihad extends cancellations while governments warn of possible airspace disruptions

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
4 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Travellers look at a flight information board at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. Photo used for illustrative purposes.
Travellers look at a flight information board at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. Photo used for illustrative purposes.
AFP

The updated advisories come as airlines across the region continue to adjust schedules.

Etihad Airways has extended cancellations on selected Bahrain and Kuwait routes, while flydubai has cancelled one Bahrain service.

Although operations at UAE airports remain largely normal, passengers are being advised to stay in close contact with their airlines and monitor the latest travel updates.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Latest updates

US: Be prepared for flight disruptions

The US Department of State continues to maintain a Worldwide Caution, warning American citizens of a "complex security environment" and the potential for further escalation in the Middle East.

The advisory urges travellers to be prepared for:

  • Flight cancellations

  • Airspace closures

  • Travel disruptions

It also notes that some airlines have postponed resuming services or cancelled routes, advising passengers to check directly with their airline before travelling.

UK: Situation could change quickly

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) continues to advise that, despite the memorandum of understanding announced between the US and Iran, the security situation remains unpredictable and attacks could resume with little warning.

British nationals are advised to:

  • Follow local authority advice.

  • Monitor local and international news.

  • Keep travel documents up to date.

  • Review travel plans regularly.

The FCDO also warns that airports and other civilian infrastructure have previously been affected during periods of regional tension.

Canada: Avoid non-essential travel

The Government of Canada continues to advise against non-essential travel to the UAE.

Its latest advisory warns that renewed missile and drone attacks in the region could result in further flight cancellations and travel disruptions.

Canadian authorities also remind travellers that photographing or sharing images of military facilities or security incidents may lead to severe penalties under local laws.

Australia: Leave while commercial flights are available

Australia says the security environment remains volatile and advises Australians in the region to leave while commercial flights continue to operate, if it is safe to do so.

The advisory warns that military activity could continue to affect airline schedules and urges travellers to monitor developments closely.

EASA keeps Gulf airspace warning in place

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has extended its Conflict Zone Information Bulletin until August 31.

The agency continues to advise operators to exercise extreme caution over parts of the Gulf due to the ongoing risk posed by missile and drone activity, military operations and potential falling debris.

UAE airline updates

Etihad Airways

Etihad has extended the cancellation of flights EY653 and EY654 between Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport and Kuwait International Airport until July 26 due to operational reasons.

Flights between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain also remain cancelled until July 25.

Passengers affected are advised to ensure their contact details are up to date so they receive flight notifications by SMS or email.

Emirates

Emirates is operating its schedule, although a small number of services continue to experience delays.

flydubai

flydubai has cancelled:

  • FZ003 / EK2026 from Dubai to Bahrain.

Passengers are advised to check their flight status before travelling to the airport.

Air Arabia

Air Arabia has cancelled

  • G9772 from Alexandria to Sharjah

  • G9122/ G9121 from Kuwait City to Sharjah

  • G9399 from Jizan to Sharjah

  • G9138 from Sharjah to Doha

Qatar Airways extends suspensions

Qatar Airways has extended the temporary suspension of passenger flights to:

  • Bahrain

  • Erbil

  • Kuwait

The suspension will remain in place until July 31.

Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.
AirlineLatest update
Aegean AirlinesDubai flights cancelled until August 31.
Air AstanaDubai flights from Almaty and Astana suspended until August 31. Refunds and rebooking available.
Air CanadaToronto-Dubai flights suspended until October 24.
Air FranceDubai flights expected to resume July 27; Riyadh suspended until July 24; Beirut until August 2.
airBalticRiga-Dubai services suspended.
British AirwaysDubai, Bahrain, Amman and Tel Aviv suspended until October 31. Doha and Riyadh schedules reduced. Jeddah route permanently withdrawn.
Cathay PacificDubai flights suspended until October 24; Riyadh until October 25.
FinnairDubai flights suspended until October 24. Doha winter services also suspended.
ITA AirwaysDubai flights suspended until October 24.
KLMDubai, Riyadh and Dammam suspended until August 23.
Lufthansa GroupLufthansa and Swiss Dubai flights suspended until September 13. Several Middle East routes suspended until October 24.
Philippine AirlinesManila-Doha resumed; Dubai remains suspended until October 2.
ScootSingapore-Jeddah suspended until August 8.
Singapore AirlinesDubai flights suspended until October 24. Riyadh launch delayed until December 1.
Turkish AirlinesDubai, Abu Dhabi, Damascus, Beirut and Amman flights resumed. Iran services remain suspended.
Wizz AirDubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman suspended, with services expected to resume during September.

Passengers with bookings on affected airlines should check directly with carriers for refund, rebooking or travel waiver options.

Why flights are taking longer or being cancelled

Due to airspace restrictions and security concerns in parts of the region, some international flights are being rerouted.

Travellers may experience:

  • Longer flight times: Some routes may take an additional 1–3 hours due to detours.

  • Flight cancellations: Airlines may adjust schedules based on safety assessments.

  • Longer connection times: Increased traffic at alternative airports can affect layovers.

  • Possible baggage delays: Route changes may impact baggage transfers.

What passengers should do today

If you are travelling from the UAE today:

  • Check your flight status before leaving for the airport.

  • Monitor your airline's website or mobile app for the latest updates.

  • Ensure your airline has your current contact details.

  • Allow extra time for your journey in case of operational changes.

  • Follow official travel advice issued by your country's authorities if travelling internationally.

Travelling from UAE today? Due to the evolving situation, flight schedules and operational updates are subject to change; travellers are strongly advised to verify the latest status directly on their airline’s official website before planning travel.
Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE TravelEmirates airlineEtihad AirwaysAir ArabiaUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, Air Arabia issue alerts on Kuwait and Bahrain services

Flying today? Latest Emirates, Etihad, flydubai updates

3m read
Passengers at the departures area of Dubai International Airport as UAE travellers continue with summer holiday plans while increasingly opting for flexible tickets and delaying last-minute bookings amid ongoing uncertainty in the Middle East.

Flying today? Latest UAE flight cancellations, updates

4m read
UAE-Kuwait flights disrupted as Emirates, Etihad and Air Arabia cancel services

Emirates, Etihad and Air Arabia cancel Kuwait flights

2m read
UAE flights remain operational as Gulf tensions disrupt Kuwait, Saudi routes: passengers urged to check status, allow extra time

UAE flights affected? Latest travel updates you need

3m read