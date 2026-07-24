Etihad extends cancellations while governments warn of possible airspace disruptions
Dubai: Travellers flying to and from the UAE today are being urged to check their flight status before leaving for the airport after the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia renewed travel advisories warning that the security situation in the Middle East remains unpredictable and could lead to flight disruptions.
The updated advisories come as airlines across the region continue to adjust schedules.
Etihad Airways has extended cancellations on selected Bahrain and Kuwait routes, while flydubai has cancelled one Bahrain service.
Although operations at UAE airports remain largely normal, passengers are being advised to stay in close contact with their airlines and monitor the latest travel updates.
The US Department of State continues to maintain a Worldwide Caution, warning American citizens of a "complex security environment" and the potential for further escalation in the Middle East.
The advisory urges travellers to be prepared for:
Flight cancellations
Airspace closures
Travel disruptions
It also notes that some airlines have postponed resuming services or cancelled routes, advising passengers to check directly with their airline before travelling.
The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) continues to advise that, despite the memorandum of understanding announced between the US and Iran, the security situation remains unpredictable and attacks could resume with little warning.
British nationals are advised to:
Follow local authority advice.
Monitor local and international news.
Keep travel documents up to date.
Review travel plans regularly.
The FCDO also warns that airports and other civilian infrastructure have previously been affected during periods of regional tension.
The Government of Canada continues to advise against non-essential travel to the UAE.
Its latest advisory warns that renewed missile and drone attacks in the region could result in further flight cancellations and travel disruptions.
Canadian authorities also remind travellers that photographing or sharing images of military facilities or security incidents may lead to severe penalties under local laws.
Australia says the security environment remains volatile and advises Australians in the region to leave while commercial flights continue to operate, if it is safe to do so.
The advisory warns that military activity could continue to affect airline schedules and urges travellers to monitor developments closely.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has extended its Conflict Zone Information Bulletin until August 31.
The agency continues to advise operators to exercise extreme caution over parts of the Gulf due to the ongoing risk posed by missile and drone activity, military operations and potential falling debris.
Etihad has extended the cancellation of flights EY653 and EY654 between Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport and Kuwait International Airport until July 26 due to operational reasons.
Flights between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain also remain cancelled until July 25.
Passengers affected are advised to ensure their contact details are up to date so they receive flight notifications by SMS or email.
Emirates is operating its schedule, although a small number of services continue to experience delays.
flydubai has cancelled:
FZ003 / EK2026 from Dubai to Bahrain.
Passengers are advised to check their flight status before travelling to the airport.
Air Arabia has cancelled
G9772 from Alexandria to Sharjah
G9122/ G9121 from Kuwait City to Sharjah
G9399 from Jizan to Sharjah
G9138 from Sharjah to Doha
Qatar Airways has extended the temporary suspension of passenger flights to:
Bahrain
Erbil
Kuwait
The suspension will remain in place until July 31.
Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.
|Airline
|Latest update
|Aegean Airlines
|Dubai flights cancelled until August 31.
|Air Astana
|Dubai flights from Almaty and Astana suspended until August 31. Refunds and rebooking available.
|Air Canada
|Toronto-Dubai flights suspended until October 24.
|Air France
|Dubai flights expected to resume July 27; Riyadh suspended until July 24; Beirut until August 2.
|airBaltic
|Riga-Dubai services suspended.
|British Airways
|Dubai, Bahrain, Amman and Tel Aviv suspended until October 31. Doha and Riyadh schedules reduced. Jeddah route permanently withdrawn.
|Cathay Pacific
|Dubai flights suspended until October 24; Riyadh until October 25.
|Finnair
|Dubai flights suspended until October 24. Doha winter services also suspended.
|ITA Airways
|Dubai flights suspended until October 24.
|KLM
|Dubai, Riyadh and Dammam suspended until August 23.
|Lufthansa Group
|Lufthansa and Swiss Dubai flights suspended until September 13. Several Middle East routes suspended until October 24.
|Philippine Airlines
|Manila-Doha resumed; Dubai remains suspended until October 2.
|Scoot
|Singapore-Jeddah suspended until August 8.
|Singapore Airlines
|Dubai flights suspended until October 24. Riyadh launch delayed until December 1.
|Turkish Airlines
|Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Damascus, Beirut and Amman flights resumed. Iran services remain suspended.
|Wizz Air
|Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman suspended, with services expected to resume during September.
Passengers with bookings on affected airlines should check directly with carriers for refund, rebooking or travel waiver options.
Due to airspace restrictions and security concerns in parts of the region, some international flights are being rerouted.
Travellers may experience:
Longer flight times: Some routes may take an additional 1–3 hours due to detours.
Flight cancellations: Airlines may adjust schedules based on safety assessments.
Longer connection times: Increased traffic at alternative airports can affect layovers.
Possible baggage delays: Route changes may impact baggage transfers.
If you are travelling from the UAE today:
Check your flight status before leaving for the airport.
Monitor your airline's website or mobile app for the latest updates.
Ensure your airline has your current contact details.
Allow extra time for your journey in case of operational changes.
Follow official travel advice issued by your country's authorities if travelling internationally.
Travelling from UAE today? Due to the evolving situation, flight schedules and operational updates are subject to change; travellers are strongly advised to verify the latest status directly on their airline’s official website before planning travel.