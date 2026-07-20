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UAE airlines cancel Kuwait flights: Emirates, Etihad and Air Arabia services affected

Travellers warned to confirm UAE-Kuwait flight status amid ongoing disruptions

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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UAE-Kuwait flights disrupted as Emirates, Etihad and Air Arabia cancel services
UAE-Kuwait flights disrupted as Emirates, Etihad and Air Arabia cancel services
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UAE airlines have cancelled flights between the UAE and Kuwait amid ongoing regional tensions and operational challenges. Emirates, Etihad Airways and Air Arabia have advised passengers to check the latest flight updates and contact airlines for assistance with affected bookings.

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Emirates cancels Dubai-Kuwait flights

According to the Emirates flight status page, flights between Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Kuwait International Airport (KWI) have been cancelled on July 20 and July 21.

Emirates flight cancellations on July 20

Dubai to Kuwait:

  • EK853

  • EK855

  • EK857

  • EK859

Kuwait to Dubai:

  • EK854

  • EK856

  • EK858

  • EK860

Emirates flight cancellations on July 21

Dubai to Kuwait:

  • EK853

  • EK855

  • EK857

  • EK859

Kuwait to Dubai:

  • EK854

  • EK856

  • EK858

  • EK860

Emirates flight status information covers only flights operated by Emirates. For connecting flights operated by codeshare partners, passengers should check the respective airline’s website.

Etihad cancels Abu Dhabi-Kuwait flights

Etihad Airways confirmed that flights EY653 and EY654 between Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH) and Kuwait International Airport (KWI) on July 19 and 20 were cancelled due to operational reasons.

The airline said its teams are assisting affected passengers with alternative travel arrangements.

Passengers booked on the cancelled flights have been advised to ensure their contact details are updated with Etihad to receive the latest information through SMS or email.

Air Arabia cancels Sharjah and Abu Dhabi-Kuwait flights

Air Arabia has also cancelled multiple flights between the UAE and Kuwait.

Affected flights include:

Sharjah-Kuwait

G9068

G9124

G9121

Kuwait-Sharjah

G9069

G9125

G9122

Abu Dhabi-Kuwait

3L020

3L022

Kuwait-Abu Dhabi

3L021

3L023

The cancellations also affect services scheduled for July 21.

Passengers advised to check flight updates

Travellers are advised to verify their flight status directly with airlines before heading to the airport, as schedules may change due to operational developments.

Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.
Related Topics:
Etihad AirwaysEmirates airlineAir Arabia

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