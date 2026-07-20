Travellers warned to confirm UAE-Kuwait flight status amid ongoing disruptions
UAE airlines have cancelled flights between the UAE and Kuwait amid ongoing regional tensions and operational challenges. Emirates, Etihad Airways and Air Arabia have advised passengers to check the latest flight updates and contact airlines for assistance with affected bookings.
According to the Emirates flight status page, flights between Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Kuwait International Airport (KWI) have been cancelled on July 20 and July 21.
Emirates flight cancellations on July 20
Dubai to Kuwait:
EK853
EK855
EK857
EK859
Kuwait to Dubai:
EK854
EK856
EK858
EK860
Emirates flight cancellations on July 21
Dubai to Kuwait:
EK853
EK855
EK857
EK859
Kuwait to Dubai:
EK854
EK856
EK858
EK860
Emirates flight status information covers only flights operated by Emirates. For connecting flights operated by codeshare partners, passengers should check the respective airline’s website.
Etihad Airways confirmed that flights EY653 and EY654 between Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH) and Kuwait International Airport (KWI) on July 19 and 20 were cancelled due to operational reasons.
The airline said its teams are assisting affected passengers with alternative travel arrangements.
Passengers booked on the cancelled flights have been advised to ensure their contact details are updated with Etihad to receive the latest information through SMS or email.
Air Arabia has also cancelled multiple flights between the UAE and Kuwait.
Affected flights include:
Sharjah-Kuwait
G9068
G9124
G9121
Kuwait-Sharjah
G9069
G9125
G9122
Abu Dhabi-Kuwait
3L020
3L022
Kuwait-Abu Dhabi
3L021
3L023
The cancellations also affect services scheduled for July 21.
Travellers are advised to verify their flight status directly with airlines before heading to the airport, as schedules may change due to operational developments.
Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.