In health and medical sciences, the University ranked second locally and advanced to the 201–250 bracket worldwide, showing clear progress compared to the previous year. The institution maintained its global ranking in the 201–250 range for both business and economics and education studies.

A major highlight of the 2026 rankings was the University’s debut entry in the law discipline, where it claimed first place nationally and ranked among the top 176–200 universities worldwide, reflecting the rapid development of the College of Law’s academic and research output.

In social sciences, the University retained its top position locally and advanced globally to the 201–250 band, marking a notable improvement from last year. It also ranked first in the UAE for arts and humanities for the second consecutive year, securing a global position in the 301–400 range.

“Securing top national rankings in strategic disciplines such as law, social sciences, physical sciences, and arts and humanities goes beyond numerical positioning,” Prof. Agamy said. “It reflects our sustained investment in research quality, academic development, and global partnerships. Our goal is not merely to lead rankings, but to deliver education aligned with the highest international standards and to graduate future-ready professionals capable of shaping society.”

“These achievements are the outcome of an ambitious institutional strategy founded on quality, innovation and research impact, as set by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah,” he said.

