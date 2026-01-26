UoS ranks 1st in UAE for law, social sciences, physical sciences, and arts and humanities
Sharjah: The University of Sharjah (UoS) has emerged as the top-ranked university in the UAE across four academic disciplines in the Times Higher Education (THE) Subject Rankings 2026, reinforcing its growing regional and global standing.
The latest results place UoS first nationally in law, social sciences, physical sciences, and arts and humanities, with several subjects achieving strong positions among the world’s leading universities.
In social sciences, the University retained its top position locally and advanced globally to the 201–250 band, marking a notable improvement from last year. It also ranked first in the UAE for arts and humanities for the second consecutive year, securing a global position in the 301–400 range.
A major highlight of the 2026 rankings was the University’s debut entry in the law discipline, where it claimed first place nationally and ranked among the top 176–200 universities worldwide, reflecting the rapid development of the College of Law’s academic and research output.
UoS also topped UAE institutions in physical sciences, placing within the 201–250 global band.
In health and medical sciences, the University ranked second locally and advanced to the 201–250 bracket worldwide, showing clear progress compared to the previous year. The institution maintained its global ranking in the 201–250 range for both business and economics and education studies.
Responding to the announcement, Prof. Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, said the results reflect the University’s long-term strategic vision and commitment to academic excellence.
“These achievements are the outcome of an ambitious institutional strategy founded on quality, innovation and research impact, as set by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah,” he said.
He added that the University is guided by a clear mandate to strengthen its position as a leading research institution with meaningful international scientific and societal impact.
“Securing top national rankings in strategic disciplines such as law, social sciences, physical sciences, and arts and humanities goes beyond numerical positioning,” Prof. Agamy said. “It reflects our sustained investment in research quality, academic development, and global partnerships. Our goal is not merely to lead rankings, but to deliver education aligned with the highest international standards and to graduate future-ready professionals capable of shaping society.”
Law: 176–200 globally
Social sciences: 201–250 globally
Physical sciences: 201–250 globally
Arts and humanities: 301–400 globally
Medicine and health sciences: Second locally, 201–250 globally
Computer science: Second locally, 251–300 globally
Education studies: Third locally, 201–250 globally
Business and economics: Third locally, 201–250 globally
Engineering: Third locally, 251–300 globally
