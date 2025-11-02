UAE tops 2026 QS Arab University rankings with 9 institutions in top 25

The 12th edition of the rankings evaluated 298 institutions across the Arab world
Dubai: The UAE has claimed the top position in the 2026 QS Arab University Rankings, emerging as the leading country in higher education across the region, with nine Emirati universities listed among the top 25 Arab institutions, accounting for 36 percent of all universities featured, Emarat Al Youm reported.
The 12th edition of the QS Arab Region University Rankings 2026, published by the global higher education analytics firm Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), evaluated 298 institutions across the Arab world.
The rankings were based on multiple indicators including academic reputation, employer reputation, research collaboration and impact, teaching resources, internationalization, and faculty qualifications.
Leading the UAE lineup, Khalifa University of Science and Technology ranked third in the Arab world and first nationally, followed by United Arab Emirates University in fifth place, and the American University of Sharjah in ninth.
Abu Dhabi University placed 11th, Ajman University 12th, University of Sharjah 14th, Canadian University Dubai21st, Zayed University 23rd, and Al Ain University 25th.
Beyond the top 25, six other UAE universities also made the regional list: American University in Dubai (47th), American University of Ras Al Khaimah (51–60), British University in Dubai (71–80), University of Dubai (81–90), American University in the Emirates (101–110), and University of Fujairah (151–160).
UAE universities achieved leading positions in several key metrics. They dominated the top 10 list for the proportion of international faculty and students, reflecting the country’s global academic appeal.
Khalifa University excelled in measures of faculty-to-student ratio, international research collaboration, and PhD-qualified staff, while the United Arab Emirates University earned distinction for academic reputation, digital impact, and global research networks.
The American University of Sharjah topped the region in employer reputation, underlining the strength of its graduates in the job market.
The 2026 QS Arab University Rankings were led by King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Saudi Arabia, followed by Qatar University, Khalifa University, King Saud University, and United Arab Emirates University rounding out the top five. The rest of the top 25 included institutions from Lebanon, Oman, Jordan, Egypt, and Kuwait.
