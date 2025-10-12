Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) led the country in the 401–500 band, followed by Air University, COMSATS University Islamabad, and NUST in the 601–800 range. Other notable performers include LUMS, Punjab University, and UET Taxila, all ranked in the 801–1000 band, indicating room for further growth in international competitiveness.

According to the latest rankings released by THE, 48 universities from Pakistan were ranked, while several others earned “Reporter” status — institutions that submitted data but did not meet full eligibility criteria for ranking.

Globally, Oxford University retained the top position for the 10th consecutive year, followed by Stanford and Princeton, which rose to joint third. China placed five universities in the top 40, while India recorded its best performance ever — now ranking second globally in the number of universities featured, behind only the United States.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.