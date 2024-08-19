Dubai: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, achieves top global rankings for on-time performance (OTP) according to Cirium’s July 2024 report.

This marks the second consecutive time the airline has reached this milestone.

Cirium is an aviation analytics report, which measures airline and airport reliability and performance.

The report reveals that Saudia recorded an on-time arrival rate of 88.12 per cent and an on-time departure rate of 88.15 per cent while operating 16,503 flights across a network of over 100 destinations on four continents.

Ibrahim Al Omar, Saudia Group Director General, said in a press release, “At Saudia Group, maintaining high OTP is a core goal because it directly influences guest satisfaction. Our success during this year’s peak seasons reflects the collective efforts of the Saudia Group and our industry partners. Continuing to lead in this area demands ongoing dedication and resilience to navigate the global aviation sector’s challenges.”