Dubai: An agreement was signed between the Saudi National Electricity Transmission Company and the Central Transmission Utility of India to explore the feasibility of an electrical interconnection between the two nations.

The second ministerial meeting of the economy and investment committee under the Saudi-India Strategic Partnership Council took place in Riyadh, co-chaired by Saudi minister of energy Abdul Aziz Bin Salman and India's minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal, as reported by Saudi news outlet Saudi Gazette.