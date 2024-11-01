Dubai: An agreement was signed between the Saudi National Electricity Transmission Company and the Central Transmission Utility of India to explore the feasibility of an electrical interconnection between the two nations.
The second ministerial meeting of the economy and investment committee under the Saudi-India Strategic Partnership Council took place in Riyadh, co-chaired by Saudi minister of energy Abdul Aziz Bin Salman and India's minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal, as reported by Saudi news outlet Saudi Gazette.
Abdul Aziz highlighted the successful outcomes of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s official visit to India in 2023, which included the inaugural meeting of the Partnership Council and the launch of various initiatives for cooperation.
The discussions covered the progress of joint efforts in multiple sectors, including industry, infrastructure, technology, agriculture, food security, climate science, sustainable transportation, and urban mobility enhancement.
The meeting explored strategies to improve logistics services, wireless communications, sustainable agriculture, collaboration in artificial intelligence and digital governance, as well as rehabilitation efforts in areas affected by salinity and ensuring the safety of agricultural products.