Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Representative of the Ruler in Al Dhafra Region and President of the Board of Trustees of Abu Dhabi University, congratulated Abu Dhabi University on the occasion of its ranking third at the level of higher education institutions in the country.

The University also got the seventh place amongst Arab universities and made it to the list of top 350 prestigious universities globally in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023. It ranked in 10th place globally on the ‘international outlook’ indicator and 264th globally for Research Citations.

Abu Dhabi University participated in this ranking for the first time and succeeded in competing with more than 1600 universities distributed over 99 countries and territories from around the world.

First in excellence in teaching

Furthermore, the University was ranked first for excellence in teaching, second place for research citations, and second place for excellence in the university’s educational and academic diversity environment at the national level.

Sheikh Hamdan stressed that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, regards the education sector as a top priority, considering the role and importance of education in upskilling and investing in human capital while empowering future generations to better keep pace with scientific and technological developments in all areas of life.

He said that Abu Dhabi University has been a national success story. He also expressed his pride in the University’s academic excellence and in leading the list of the top seven Arab universities.

Next Fity agenda

The University has distinguished itself by contributing greatly to the UAE’s agenda for the ‘Next Fifty,’ which includes the launch of prominent national projects across sectors, including industrial, technological, economic and health.

The university has succeeded in achieving qualitative leaps in teaching, scientific research, community service and innovative solutions to shaping the future.

This came in a statement by Sheikh Hamdan on the occasion of announcing the results of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023.

The ranking includes more than 1,600 universities across 99 countries and territories, making it the largest and most diverse university rankings to date. The table is based on 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.