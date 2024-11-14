Companies that were found to have a proven track record of good labour policies and practices, got the first, second and third position. Each position had up to 11 winners (for different sectors), and all the winning companies were also placed in the ‘first category’ in the Ministry's classification and benefits from discounts on the Ministry's services.

For companies that won the first place, they received maximum financial savings of Dh1.5million, while those that received the second and third prize received maximum financial savings of Dh1 million and Dh500,000 respectively.

All winning companies also received the ‘diamond classification’, with the following benefits from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), who organised the awards:

• Priority in completing transactions

• Priority in addressing technical challenges

• Premium phone service

The awards, which are held under the patronage of Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, recognise private sector workers and companies for their contribution to fostering competitiveness in the labour market, empowering workers and attracting talent, and solidifying the UAE’s position as a global destination for living, working and investing.

This year’s winners received their awards from Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

“More than a second home”

At the award ceremony, the workers and company representatives from across the UAE’s private sector got recognised for making their contributions to the UAE's success story.

“This means so much, I am very happy,” Mohammed Nizamuddin, a Bangladeshi blue-collar worker, who came to Dubai 16 years ago, said after receiving the award.

Solin Bint Salam Hassan was all smiles, as the 44-year-old domestic worker received her award.

Another worker, 33-year-old Sarabjit Kumar, said that being recognised for his work made him feel that his contributions are worthwhile.

“Work is very important to me. The work that I do, even the cold water or ice that I give to the other people working with me, is important to me. I came to the UAE 10 years ago and this is where I will work. I didn’t have a home of my own in India, now I have made my own home. I have two daughters and they will really be happy seeing that I have won the award,” he said.

Pravin Kumaresan, a business unit manager in the construction and manpower department at EuroMechanical, an Abu Dhabi-based enginnering supplier, said: “I was a young man when I first landed in the UAE, in 2013, and I have seen the UAE grow for the last 12 years along with that the growth of the company that I work in and even my personal life. I got married, I have a daughter, who also studies here, so for us the UAE means a lot. The country plays a very big role in my personal journey and my family, it is more than my second home.”

