What is a high-risk establishment?

The UAE’s the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has classified companies in the UAE based on their compliance with the UAE’s Labour Laws, the Wage Protection System and the establishment’s Emiratisation rates, dividing them into three categories. While the first and second classification is for companies that are largely complying with these criteria, the third category is referred to as ‘high risk’.

In an online post on December 7, MOHRE raised awareness on the five cases when a company may be classified as high risk:

1. Late payment of employee wages.



2. More than one work strike in the past 12 months.



3. Labour complaints referred by MOHRE to court exceed 30 per cent of the total of registered workers.



4. Invalid and non-renewed work permits exceed 30 per cent of the total registered workers .



5. Notifications on work strikes exceed 30 per cent of the total registered workers.

Employee insurance becomes mandatory for establishments in this category

In the online post, MOHRE also stated that when a company is classified as high risk, it becomes mandatory for them to implement the employee insurance system when issuing or renewing a work permit.

Companies that are classified in category 1 and 2, also have the option to pay a bank guarantee of Dh3,000 for each employee, instead of enrolling them in an insurance scheme. This option is not available to companies classified as high risk.

Article 8 of Cabinet Resolution No. 18 Of 2022 1. Establishments governed by the Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 are obligated to pay a bank guarantee of Dh3,000 for each worker or to insure each worker, in accordance with the schemes approved by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.



2. As an exception to Clause (1) of this Article, establishments that are classified by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation as high-risk are obligated to insure all workers in accordance with the schemes approved by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

