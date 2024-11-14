The golden visa was designed to attract and retain exceptional talent in the educational sector, including school principals, teachers and leaders within schools in Ras Al Khaimah.

“This initiative recognises the critical role that educators play in improving the quality of education for all students in Ras Al Khaimah,” said Dr. Abdulrahman Al Naqbi, RAK DOK board member.

“The programme acknowledges the invaluable contributions of teachers and is consistent with our overarching objective of establishing a world-class education system in Ras Al Khaimah. By qualifying top educators for long-term residency, we reaffirm our dedication to nurturing a robust educational environment that fosters talent and innovation, further enhancing our educational offerings and ensuring the continued success of our students,” he said.

The Ras Al Khaimah Golden Visa Programme is open to two main categories of educators: School leaders and teachers.

School leaders include principals, vice-principals and school directors.

Teachers include all qualified educators currently employed in public and private schools in Ras Al Khaimah.

As the regulatory authority for private sector education in Ras Al Khaimah, RAK DOK will streamline the application process to qualify applicants based on specific criteria. This includes a minimum of three years of residency and employment in Ras Al Khaimah, a relevant advanced degree and a demonstrated positive impact on their school’s performance.

The application process developed by RAK DOK has been designed to ensure efficiency and ease of navigation for applicants, for further information please visit Ras Al Khaimah Educators Golden visa. Eligible educators must submit an official appointment letter, proof of educational qualifications, documentation of residency and employment, and evidence of their contributions to improving school performance.