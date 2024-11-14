Answer 1: Subject to the provisions of Article (10) of Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 regarding the Regulation of Labour Relations, the following shall be observed in the application of the non-competition clause stipulated therein:

a. The geographical scope of application of the clause.

b. The term of the clause, provided that it does not exceed two years from the contract expiry date.

c. The nature of the work, such that it causes significant harm to the legitimate interests of the employer.

According to Article (12)/2 of Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022 on the Implementation of Federal Decree No. 33 of 2021, if a dispute arises over the non-competition clause and it is not settled amicably, the matter shall be referred to the judiciary and the burden of proving the alleged damage shall lie with the employer.

The appropriate action to be taken against your ex-employee is to file a labour case, starting with a labour complaint against him to demand the Dh50,000 agreed upon with any other appropriate compensation.