Dubai: The People of Determination Council at Dubai Police recently provided a visually impaired student with latest technologies and audio programmes to enable him to continue his education and acquire the professional skills required for his future career.
Saif Jumaa Al Falasi, chairman of council, said Ali Saleh Ali Sharif - who is a son of a Dubai Police employee - is a very ambitious high school graduate who tirelessly works to acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to excel academically and professionally.
‘We’re here for you’
“We learned that Ali is very keen on pursuing his tertiary education, so we wanted to convey the council’s message to him and the people of determination that we are here to support you and ensure your happiness,” Al Falasi said.
Al Falasi added that empowering Ali is in line with the national policy to empower people of determination and also follows the “My Community... A City for Everyone” initiative, which aims at making Dubai a friendly city for people of determination through projects and initiatives that promote the participation and inclusion of people of determination in the community.
Ali’s family expressed gratitude to the Dubai Police for their generous response and for helping their son pursue his tertiary education.